Rangers transfer news: Lawrence Shankland shirt number, contract length revealed after statement signing confirmed

By Oliver Thomas | 26 May 2026 18:25 , Last updated: 26 May 2026 18:27

Rangers have announced the statement signing of striker Lawrence Shankland from Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts.

The 30-year-old moves to Ibrox for an undisclosed fee and has penned a two-year contract with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

Shankland, who had been handed the No.7 shirt, will officially become Rangers’ first signing of the summer when the transfer window opens on June 15.

The 18-cap Scotland international has finalised his move to Glasgow ahead of representing his country at the 2026 World Cup.

Shankland leaves Hearts having established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Scotland across four seasons at Tynecastle, scoring 88 goals in 171 appearances.

He captained the Edinburgh outfit to second place in the top flight this term, narrowly missing out on the club’s first title since 1960 after losing to champions Celtic on the final day.

Shankland fulfils dream by joining boyhood club Rangers

7️⃣️ The best things in life are worth the wait... pic.twitter.com/IEf6oplhsr — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 26, 2026

Speaking to Rangers TV, following confirmation of his arrival, Shankland said: "I am delighted to be here and to have this opportunity. Rangers is my boyhood club, and it has always been a dream to play here, so I was really keen to get it done.

"A lot of hard graft has gone in to get to this point, and I'm just really happy. The club are in a position where they want to get back to winning silverware more regularly, and I want to be a big part of that, so that's what I have come here to do."

Head coach Danny Rohl added: "We are delighted to have Lawrence join Rangers. He is a player with proven quality, leadership and work ethic, and his goalscoring record in Scotland speaks for itself.

"He understands the demands and expectations that come with playing for Rangers, and we believe his character and experience will be a huge asset for the group. I wish him well at the World Cup this summer, and look forward to welcoming him back to Glasgow during pre-season."

After finishing third in the Scottish Premiership, behind Hearts in second, Rangers will enter the Europa League qualifiers ahead of next season when they will also endeavour to mount a serious title challenge.

Shankland is set to battle with Youssef Chermiti, Bojan Miovski and Ryan Naderi for starts up front for the Gers, the former of whom scored a team-high 15 goals in the 2025-26 campaign.