Real Madrid news: Antonio Rudiger 'reaches verbal agreement' to sign new Los Blancos contract

By Carter White | 26 May 2026 16:51

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has reportedly agreed to a new contract at the club ahead of next season.

Los Blancos concluded the 2025-26 campaign with a 4-2 home victory over Athletic Bilbao, with superstars Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe both finding the net.

The Birmingham-born midfielder will be looking to force his way into the starting XI of England at this summer's World Cup under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel.

The Real Madrid star has failed to feature regularly for the Three Lions since the departure of former head coach Gareth Southgate in 2024.

As a result, there are some doubts whether Bellingham will start in North America, given the form of Morgan Rogers for his national side over the past 18 months.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Rudiger agrees new Real Madrid contract?

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are closing in on an important move ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The report claims that Los Blancos have reached a verbal agreement over a new one-year contract for Rudiger, extending his stay at the Bernabeu until the summer of 2027.

With the Real Madrid presidential elections taking place, there is yet to be an official announcement of the news regarding the 33-year-old.

Since joining the Spanish giants from Chelsea during the summer of 2022, Rudiger has become one of the most important players at the club.

The centre-back helped Los Blancos to the La Liga title during the 2023-24 term under Carlo Ancelotti, as well as a Champions League honour in the same season.

© Imago

Real issues in Madrid

For the second season in succession, Real Madrid are trophyless, watching arch rivals Barcelona lift the La Liga crown.

It is rumoured that Jose Mourinho will be taking charge of Los Blancos next term, charged with taming a dressing room full of big egos.

Rudiger is one of those, and the German will be targeting a successful final year at the club in 2026-27.