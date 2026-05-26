Crystal Palace face Andoni Iraola competition as AC Milan make 'approach' following Massimiliano Allegri sacking

By Ben Sully | 26 May 2026 16:43 , Last updated: 26 May 2026 16:50

AC Milan have reportedly approached Andoni Iraola over their vacant head coach position following Massimiliano Allegri's dismissal.

The Italian giants announced Allegri's departure on Monday, taking the decision to part ways following a disappointing end to the campaign.

Milan missed out on Champions League qualification after losing five of their last eight Serie A matches, including a surprise 2-1 defeat to Cagliari on the final day of the season.

In a statement on Monday, Milan said: "For the majority of this season, we were in the top two positions in Serie A, with a credible shot at competing for the Scudetto.

"The final stretch was completely inconsistent with the performance up to that point, with last night’s (Sunday's) disappointing loss in the final game turning the season into an unequivocal failure.

"It is now time for change and a comprehensive reorganisation of football operations. Effective immediately, we are parting ways with CEO Giorgio Furlani, Sporting Director Igli Tare, Head Coach Massimiliano Allegri and Technical Director Geoffrey Moncada."

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Milan make Iraola approach

According to Sky Sports News, Milan are considering Iraola as a potential candidate in their search for Allegri's successor.

The Rossoneri have already made an approach for the 43-year-old, who decided to leave Bournemouth at the end of the Premier League season.

Iraola led the south coast side to European qualification for the first time in the club's history with a sixth-place finish in the Premier League table.

The former Rayo Vallecano boss is set to hold further talks with Milan as he looks to resolve his own future.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Crystal Palace face battle to appoint Iraola

Crystal Palace have made Iraola their top target to replace Oliver Glasner, who will leave after Wednesday's Conference League final against Rayo.

The Eagles have reportedly held talks with Iraola over their head coach position, but AC Milan's interest represents the latest obstacle in their quest to appoint the Basque coach.

German side Bayer Leverkusen have already registered an interest in Iraola taking over the reins from Kasper Hjulmand.

Milan poses a greater threat than the Bundesliga outfit due to their status as one of the most historic teams in European football.