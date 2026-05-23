Sunday's Serie A predictions and previews including Torino vs. Juventus, Cremonese vs. Como

By Seye Omidiora | 24 May 2026 00:10

Sunday's Serie A predictions include Juventus' trip to Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino to face Torino in the derby, and Cremonese's ambition to stun Champions League hopefuls Como.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Three consecutive defeats have left Parma’s end-of-season form in tatters, and Carlos Cuesta’s side will be desperate to sign off in front of their own supporters when fellow mid-table outfit Sassuolo visit the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday afternoon in the final round of Serie A.

Neither club has anything significant left to play for, but Sassuolo arrive with a slim chance of finishing in the top half of the table.

We say: Parma 1-1 Sassuolo

The reverse fixture produced a 1-1 draw, and with neither side carrying momentum into Sunday, Parma on a three-match losing run and Sassuolo without a win in five away games, there is little to suggest a dramatically different outcome this time around.

Sassuolo’s attacking trio gives them the tools to hurt a Parma defence that has been breached in three successive matches, but Cuesta’s side have shown enough resolve at home across the season to make the Tardini a difficult place to win, and another share of the spoils looks the most likely way this one ends.

> Click here to read our full preview for Parma vs. Sassuolo, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Pro Shots

After handing over the Scudetto to new owners, Napoli will conclude their 2025-26 campaign when Udinese visit Stadio Maradona on Sunday.

Having already sealed Champions League qualification, last year's Serie A champions can secure second place by avoiding defeat on the final matchday.

We say: Napoli 1-0 Udinese

Not only do Napoli have history on their side, but the hosts should have too much firepower for Udinese now all their key players are fully fit and available.

Under Runjaic, the Bianconeri can threaten any top team on their day, but another season of progress is set to end in defeat at Stadio Maradona.

> Click here to read our full preview for Napoli vs. Udinese, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Cremonese host Champions League hopefuls Como at Stadio Giovanni Zini on the final day of this Serie A season, knowing they must avoid defeat to have any chance of staying in the top flight.

The two clubs from the Lombardy region tussle on Sunday, chasing different targets: La Cremo are seeking to leapfrog Lecce in the battle for survival, while Cesc Fabregas’s men could still end a commendable season by securing a Champions League berth.

We say: Cremonese 0-1 Como

Cremonese’s recent resurgence should ensure Sunday's final-day encounter is far more competitive than the table may suggest, but Como’s defensive solidity and greater attacking composure could prove decisive in sealing another narrow victory for Fabregas’s side.

> Click here to read our full preview for Cremonese vs. Como, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Close to confirming their Champions League comeback, Roma can seal qualification by beating Hellas Verona at Stadio Bentegodi.

Sunday's dramatic Serie A finale will see four teams vying for two remaining places, so anything other than victory could see the Giallorossi miss out.

We say: Hellas Verona 1-2 Roma

Even though Verona have perked up since their relegation was confirmed, Roma are looking potent and would fully merit an elusive top-four finish.

The Giallorossi may not travel well, but motivation is not in short supply as they seek a seat at Europe's top table.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hellas Verona vs. Roma, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / BSR Agency

Desperate to continue their dominance of the Turin derby, fallen giants Juventus will visit city rivals Torino on Sunday evening.

A tense Serie A finale features four teams vying for two Champions League places, and anything other than victory would certainly see Juve miss out.

We say: Torino 0-2 Juventus

Although Juventus have stumbled at just the wrong moment, they have still kept seven clean sheets across their last 10 matches and can surely contain their fierce city rivals.

Dubious at the back, Torino are already looking towards the summer after another difficult season - not to mention their grim record in the Derby della Mole.

> Click here to read our full preview for Torino vs. Juventus, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Gribaudi-ImagePhoto

Locked in a two-team battle to avoid the final relegation trapdoor, Lecce welcome a faltering Genoa to the Stadio Via del Mare for a high-stakes final-day showdown.

Sitting 17th in the Serie A standings and clinging to survival by a solitary point, the Apulian hosts know any slip-up could brutally end their four-year stay in the top flight, whereas the 14th-placed visitors arrive with nothing but pride to play for.

We say: Lecce 2-1 Genoa

We could see the exact same goalscoring pattern that has driven both sides' recent victories play out here, meaning a desperate Lecce side should just edge this encounter given the roaring backing of their home support and the fact that they have everything left to play for.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lecce vs. Genoa, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Holding their top-four fate within their own hands, AC Milan can book Champions League qualification by beating Cagliari at San Siro on Sunday.

Sunday's Serie A finale will see four teams vying for two remaining tickets, leaving Milan unsure of their place in UEFA's top competition.

We say: AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari

As Milan need the points much more - and Cagliari do not travel well - a tense victory will confirm the hosts' Champions League qualification.

After a promising start, it has been a real struggle for a stale Rossoneri side since winter turned to spring, so they will be glad just to get over the line.

> Click here to read our full preview for AC Milan vs. Cagliari, including team news and predicted lineups