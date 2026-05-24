Preview: Coritiba vs Bahia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 24 May 2026 11:33

Coritiba host Bahia on Monday evening, May 25, in the 17th round of the 2026 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. The fixture brings together two sides level on points, adding extra significance to a contest that could shape the race for the upper reaches of the table.

Both teams head into the match with the opportunity to move closer to the top four with a victory, though Coritiba are viewed as slight favourites given their home advantage and the momentum generated by their emphatic 3-0 win over Santos. Below are the key predictions, odds and essential information for the encounter.

Match preview

Coritiba arrive in good form after thrashing Santos 3-0 at Vila Belmiro in the 16th round of the Brasileirao. Breno Lopes scored twice and Josue converted a penalty in a performance that lifted Coritiba one place up the table to eighth, directly behind their Monday night opponents.

The result was subsequently referred to Brazil's football disciplinary tribunal, the STJD. Santos requested the annulment of the match, citing an irregularity in a substitution involving Neymar. The appeal was dismissed and Coritiba retained the victory, which carried even more weight given the stature of the opposition.

The rout came at a decisive moment. Coritiba had gone five matches without a win across all competitions — two draws and three defeats — and had also been eliminated by Santos in the Copa do Brasil. The Brasileirao triumph served as a direct response to that difficult spell.

Fernando Seabra now enters the home fixture with greater confidence, buoyed by his side's improved league position and the poor run afflicting their opponents. The partnership of Breno Lopes and Pedro Rocha has restored the attacking potency that had been missing in recent rounds and is expected to be Coritiba's primary weapon at the Couto Pereira once again.

© Imago

Bahia, meanwhile, find themselves in a more delicate situation. The Tricolor de Aco sit seventh with the same 23 points as Coritiba, and their position is under direct threat from Monday night's hosts. The Bahian side have played one game fewer and suffered one fewer defeat, an advantage that could disappear before the round is out.

The team have not won in seven matches, accumulating three draws and four defeats across that run. The sequence of poor results is placing pressure on the coaching staff and makes the trip to Parana a significant test for a side still searching for a reaction.

Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Gremio at the Arena Fonte Nova. Even on home soil, Bahia were unable to take all three points — yet another chapter in a campaign marked by defensive inconsistency and a lack of cutting edge in attack.

The match carries real significance in the race for a top-four place. Coritiba and Bahia arrive with almost identical records: 23 points, six wins, five draws, 21 goals scored and 19 conceded.

Recent head-to-head history also points towards an open contest, with four of the last five meetings having seen both sides find the net. At home and carrying greater momentum, Coritiba hold a slight edge going into the fixture, but the equilibrium between the two campaigns suggests a far from straightforward evening.

Coritiba Brasileiro form:

D W L L D W

Coritiba form (all competitions):

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Bahia Brasileiro form:

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Bahia form (all competitions):

L D D L L D

Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Coritiba's major concern is the fitness of Lucas Ronier, one of the squad's key attacking references. The number 11 left the field during the Santos match after feeling discomfort in his right thigh.

The coaching staff are exercising caution to avoid rushing his recovery. Coritiba also have Maicon, Tinga, Keno, Pedro Morisco and Rodrigo Rodrigues in the treatment room.

Bahia will be without two players through suspension following the accumulation of yellow cards. Midfielder Erick and playmaker Rodrigo Nestor are both unavailable to Rogerio Ceni.

In addition, Luciano Juba, one of the side's key figures, has sustained a thigh injury and will also miss the match. Caio Alexandre, Ronaldo Strada and Ruan Pablo complete the list of players sidelined in the medical department.

Coritiba possible starting lineup:

Pedro Rangel; JP Chermont, Moledo, Jacy and Bruno Melo; Sebastian Gomez and Thiago Santos; Lucas Ronier (Lavega), Josue and Breno Lopes; Pedro Rocha. Manager: Fernando Seabra.

Bahia possible starting lineup:

Leo Vieira; Gilberto, Gabriel Xavier, Ramos Mingo and Iago Borduchi (Juba); Acevedo, Jean Lucas and Everton Ribeiro; Erick Pulga, Sanabria (Willian Jose) and Ademir. Manager: Rogerio Ceni.

We say: Coritiba 2-1 Bahia

Coritiba arrive in stronger form, hold the advantage of playing at home, and can rely on the attacking duo of Breno Lopesand Pedro Rocha, both of whom are enjoying their most productive spell of the season. That could prove decisive against a Bahia side without a win in seven matches. The expectation is for an open, end-to-end contest, with at least three goals and a slight edge for the hosts.

Bahia’s recent results further support that outlook, with five of their last six matches producing at least three goals. The head-to-head record tells a similar story, as three of the last four meetings between the sides have also featured a minimum of three goals.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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