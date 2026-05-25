Andy Robertson: Tottenham face 'shock competition as European giants 'target' Liverpool’s departing defender

By Seye Omidiora | 25 May 2026 23:57 , Last updated: 26 May 2026 00:23

Tottenham Hotspur are switching focus to the summer transfer market after dramatically securing their Premier League status on the final day of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi's side staved off the threat of relegation to the Championship thanks to a vital 1-0 victory over Everton at the weekend.

The Italian head coach has wasted no time in demanding a significant squad overhaul from the club to avoid another catastrophic campaign.

Identifying experienced leaders has emerged as the primary goal for the recruitment team following the imminent departure of several out-of-contract first-team players.

Having flourished under extreme pressure to remain in the division, the Lilywhites are reportedly intent on rectifying their defensive frailties immediately.

Tottenham in 'advanced talks' to sign free agent

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have been in advanced negotiations for several weeks to secure the services of Andy Robertson.

The 32-year-old defender is officially available on a free transfer after bidding an emotional farewell to Liverpool following the expiration of his contract at Anfield.

While the North London outfit remain confident of closing out the deal, Serie A giants Juventus have now unexpectedly entered the race to capture the Scotland captain.

The Italian heavyweights are reportedly attempting to hijack the move by submitting a lucrative contract proposal to the experienced left-back over the last 24 hours.

The ultimate decision now rests entirely with the player as he ponders whether to remain in the top flight or embark on a fresh continental challenge in Turin.

What Robertson could bring to De Zerbi's rebuilding squad

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Securing a serial winner like Robertson would represent a major coup for De Zerbi as he seeks to address the fragile mentality within his defensive ranks.

The tireless full-back amassed 378 appearances during a highly successful nine-year stint on Merseyside, claiming both the Premier League and Champions League under Jurgen Klopp.

Robertson's exceptional crossing ability and elite work rate would provide a massive upgrade on the left flank, especially with long-serving defender Ben Davies set to depart.

Furthermore, the acquisition of a proven leader would help alleviate the tactical burden on younger members of the squad who suffered immensely under intense pressure this term.

Be that as it may, the Scotland international may stop short of playing for another Premier League side due to his Liverpool affiliations.