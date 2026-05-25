Tottenham transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi’s side strike ‘verbal agreement’ to sign Liverpool target

By Oliver Thomas | 25 May 2026 15:55 , Last updated: 25 May 2026 15:56

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to fend off competition from rival clubs including Liverpool to sign defender Marcos Senesi this summer.

The 29-year-old will become a free agent at the end of June after deciding against extending his contract at Bournemouth.

Senesi has been one of the Premier League’s top performing centre-backs this season and has played a huge part in the Cherries side that has secured Europa League football for the first time in their history.

The Argentina international, hoping to be selected for the 2026 World Cup, played in 37 of Bournemouth’s 38 Premier League games and helped the club keep 11 clean sheets en route to securing a sixth-placed finish.

After four years on the South Coast, making 128 appearances in total, Senesi is now keen to pursue a fresh challenge in the prime years of his career and has been linked with several clubs in England and abroad.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Senesi ‘agrees’ four-year Spurs contract ahead of Bournemouth exit

Liverpool are believed to be one club who hold an interest in Senesi, with head coach Arne Slot keen to strengthen a backline that has conceded 53 Premier League goals this season.

Chelsea and Manchester United have also been keeping tabs on Senesi’s situation, while Juventus and Barcelona are two more clubs that have been linked with the defender.

However, according to Florian Plettenberg from Sky Germany and fellow journalist Matteo Morreto, as per TEAMtalk, Senesi will become a Spurs player this summer.

It is understood that Liverpool were planning to make a move for the centre-back in ‘recent weeks’, but he is now bound for Tottenham as a verbal agreement has been reached over a four-year deal.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Romero out, Senesi and Robertson in at Spurs this summer?

Tottenham’s pursuit of Senesi comes at a time when speculation over the future of fellow Argentine centre-back Cristian Romero is rife following a troubled 2025-26 campaign in North London.

Recent reports claim that Romero has been ‘driving Spurs chiefs insane’ and the club are preparing to sell the 28-year-old this summer, with Atletico Madrid believed to be one interested suitor.

Spurs are also understood to be close to signing another defender in the form of Andrew Robertson, with a deal to recruit the Liverpool legend on a free transfer said to be ‘imminent’.

Roberto De Zerbi is now planning for the future after successfully steering Spurs away from the relegation zone courtesy of three wins and two draws in the club’s final seven Premier League matches of the season.