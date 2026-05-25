David Raya: Arsenal star dominates vote to win Premier League Goalkeeper of the Season award ahead of Senne Lammens

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Clean sheet king: Raya beats Lammens to Premier League Goalkeeper of the Season prize
© Imago / Mark Pain

Arsenal's title-winning goalkeeper David Raya has been voted the Premier League Goalkeeper of the Season in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards.

Raya conceded just 26 goals in 37 top-flight matches, helping Arsenal bring an end to their 22-year wait for Premier League glory.

The Spaniard also recorded 19 clean league sheets to win the Premier League's Golden Glove award for a third consecutive season.

Raya's impressive campaign has been recognised by our readers, who have picked him as the Premier League Goalkeeper of the Season ahead of Manchester United's Senne Lammens.

The 30-year-old, who has been named in Spain's World Cup squad, dominated the voting to earn a landslide victory with 72%. 

Lammens achieved 14% of the vote to claim second spot after helping Man United achieve a third-place finish in his first season at Old Trafford.

Manchester City's Gianluigi Donnarumma rounded out the top three with 7% after recording 15 clean sheets in 34 Premier League appearances.

Sunderland shot-stopper Robin Roefs and Everton number one Jordan Pickford both finished with 3%, while the shortlist was completed by Crystal Palace's Dean Henderson and Brighton & Hove Albion's Bart Verbruggen. 

>Click here to see who won the 2024-25 Goalkeeper of the Season

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