Barcelona win, Real Madrid lose as Luis de la Fuente confirms Spain squad for 2026 World Cup

By Oliver Thomas | 25 May 2026 15:15 , Last updated: 25 May 2026 15:19

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has named his 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup, which does not feature a single Real Madrid player.

Centre-back Dean Huijsen was included in the most recent national team set-up in March, while experienced right-back Dani Carvajal - who is leaving the Bernabeu this summer - is a 52-cap international who has previously played at three major tournaments.

However, both players have been omitted from De la Fuente’s final squad selection, meaning this is the first time since 1950 that La Roja will ‌go to a World Cup without any Real Madrid players.

In stark contrast, eight members of Barcelona’s La Liga title-winning team have been named in Spain’s squad, with central defenders Eric Garcia and Pau Curbasi preferred over Huijsen.

Uncapped Atletico Madrid youngster Marc Pubill has also been included, while Aymeric Laporte is another centre-back option heading to North America this summer.

De La Fuente: “I do not harbour the kind of parochialism that a fan might have”

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

“Eric [Garcia] has been with me at the Under-19 and Under-21 levels. I know what he’s like, and I have absolutely no doubts about him,” De la Fuente told reporters. “Due to circumstances, he hasn’t been with us previously, but he is one of our own.

“Pubill hasn’t been with me personally, but he has worked with Santi Denia, and we know him perfectly well. We have an exceptional direct report on him. He is another member of this family.”

On the absence of Real Madrid players, De la Fuente added: “I am the national team coach, and I do not look at where the players come from. They are players for the national team; I do not look at one club or another.

“I do not harbour the kind of parochialism that a fan might have. The only thing I want is for these footballers to feel proud to represent the national team.”

Along with Garcia and Curbasi, Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia, midfielders Gavi, Pedri and Dani Olmo, and attackers Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal have all secured their place on the plane for Spain.

“I don’t know if there are eight of them – and if I did know, I’ve forgotten. They are simply players from the national team, nothing more,” De la Fuente insisted.

Gavi one of eight Barcelona players included in Spain squad

Gavi’s reaction to the World Cup call after long injury, filmed by Lamine Yamal. ??? pic.twitter.com/dgDn2cpk1G — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2026

On Gavi, who is back in the Spain squad for the first time in 12 months, De la Fuente said: “Gavi is a very beloved, highly appreciated player; he is the team’s ‘toy’ – and I say that affectionately. As for his footballing ability, I hardly need to introduce him to anyone – his versatility.

“Gavi brings us exactly what I’m talking about, and he’s back, and he’s going to be at a World Cup – so, in terms of motivation, you couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Elsewhere, Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams and Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino have both been called up despite concerns over their fitness, the latter of whom has not featured since January with a foot injury.

“We are not going to rush any process; we are coordinating closely with the clubs,” said De la Fuente. “The information we have is that everyone will be available for either the first or the second match.

“We will not take any risks unless absolutely necessary; however, if taking a risk on the players becomes unavoidable – while still ensuring maximum safety – they themselves are eager to take that risk for the sake of a World Cup.”

Notable absentees including Barca midfielder Fermin Lopez, who recently suffering a broken foot, Atletico Madrid defender Robin Le Normand and 87-cap striker Alvaro Morata, who failed to score in 26 Serie A games for Como this season.

Spain, the reigning European champions, will kick-start their World Cup campaign against Cape Verde on June 15 before taking on Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H.