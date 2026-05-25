Barcelona 2025-26 summary: Top scorer, best moment, new signings and full verdict on Hansi Flick's campaign

By Matt Law | 25 May 2026 16:00

Barcelona enjoyed more La Liga success in 2025-26, comfortably winning the Spanish championship ahead of a lacklustre Real Madrid, but the Catalan outfit fell short in the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

In total, two trophies were secured in 2025-26, with success also arriving in the Spanish Super Cup, but lifting the European Cup once again will be firmly on their agenda next season.

Here, Sports Mole provides a full summary of Barcelona's 2025-26 campaign.

Barcelona 2025-26 season summary

Barcelona 2025-26 key stats La Liga: 1st Spanish Super Cup: Winners Copa de Rey: Semi-finals Champions League: Quarter-finals Top goalscorer: (24) Lamine Yamal (24) Trophies won: La Liga, Spanish Super Cup Total goals scored: 144 Total goals conceded: 63

Barcelona once again proved to be the best side in La Liga during the 2025-26 campaign, comfortably finishing at the top of the table, eight points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, with Hansi Flick's team proving to have too much quality for an underwhelming Los Blancos outfit.

The Catalan outfit finished with a record of 31 wins, one draw and six defeats from 38 matches, claiming 94 points, while they scored 95 times and conceded just 36, boasting the best attacking record and the second-best defensive record behind Real Madrid.

Barcelona were actually beaten in two of their first 10 league games of the season, while they lost twice in the early stages of 2026 to Real Sociedad and Girona, but incredibly just one league draw arrived all term - back in August away to capital team Rayo Vallecano.

Early on, Real Madrid looked capable of providing a serious challenge for La Liga, but that became less and less likely as the season developed, with Barcelona's staggering winning run simply making it impossible for Los Blancos to catch them, and they ended the season with 12 wins from their final 14 matches, but the champions did lose two of their final three league games.

Indeed, with the title secured in El Clasico on May 10, there is no question that Barcelona took their foot off the gas in the final stages of the season, losing to Alaves and Valencia in two of their final three matches, with their campaign ending with a 3-1 defeat at Mestalla.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Barcelona also triumphed in the Spanish Super Cup, beating Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals before recording a 3-2 success over Real Madrid in the final.

In the Copa del Rey, Flick's team overcame Guadalajara, Racing Santander and Albacete, but they could not beat Atletico in the semi-finals, losing 4-3 on aggregate, and that would not be the last time that Barcelona were frustrated by Diego Simeone's team in a cup competition.

Barcelona finished fifth in the league stage of the Champions League, picking up 16 points from eight matches, before overcoming Newcastle United in the round of 16, but they were beaten 3-2 on aggregate by domestic rivals Atletico in the quarter-finals.

The Blaugrana won the La Liga title for the 29th time in their history in 2025-26, and the second year in a row, with Real Madrid left frustrated once again.

However, Barcelona have not won the Champions League since 2014-15, and a certain Lamine Yamal will be desperate to get his hands on the trophy during the 2026-27 campaign.

Robert Lewandowski's excellent career at Barcelona has now officially come to an end, with the Poland international leaving on a free transfer, and he can be proud of a record which saw him score 119 goals and register 24 assists in 193 appearances in all competitions.

Barcelona trophies won 2025-26

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona won the La Liga title for the 29th time in 2025-26, while they were also victorious in the Spanish Super Cup, beating Real Madrid in the final of the competition.

The Blaugrana are the dominant team in the Spanish Super Cup, having now won the tournament on 16 occasions, three more than Real Madrid, who sit second in the list.

Barcelona have now won three of the last four La Liga titles, meanwhile, having lifted the trophy in 2022-23 and then again in 2024-25 and 2025-26, so it has been a tough period for Real Madrid.

Flick's side were unable to retain the Copa del Rey, though, with Real Sociedad beating Atletico in the final of that particular tournament.

Barcelona top scorer 2025-26: Lamine Yamal

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Yamal's season ultimately ended in disappointment, with the Spain international missing his team's final six matches of the campaign due to a hamstring issue that he suffered on April 22 against Celta Vigo.

However, it was another glorious campaign for the generational talent, who scored 24 goals and registered 18 assists in 45 appearances - simply staggering numbers for an 18-year-old.

Yamal scored 16 times and registered 12 assists in 28 La Liga appearances, in addition to six goals and four assists in 10 outings in the Champions League.

The Spaniard also contributed two goals and two assists in five Copa del Rey outings, and his overall record for Barcelona now stands at 49 goals and 52 assists in 151 appearances.

Yamal is a simply incredible footballer, and he will be aiming to help Spain triumph at the 2026 World Cup before returning to Barcelona ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Barcelona's best moment of the 2025-26 season

© Iconsport / Javier Borrego/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona had a number of standout moments during the 2025-26 season, but their 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on May 10 is at the top of the pile, as the result secured the La Liga title.

The Catalan outfit entered the clash with Real Madrid off the back of 10 league wins, and Los Blancos arrived troubled by off-the-field issues in the build-up to El Clasico.

Barcelona scored through Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres in the first 18 minutes to completely take charge of the contest, and there was simply no way back for Real Madrid from that point.

Victories over Real Madrid are always special for Barcelona, but the celebrations that took place after the contest made it one of the best nights in the club's recent history.

Barcelona's biggest disappointment of the 2025-26 season

© Imago / Joan Gosa

In truth, it was not difficult to select the biggest disappointment of Barcelona's season, with the club again falling short in the Champions League, which really hurt them.

Barcelona were the favourites to overcome domestic rivals Atletico in the quarter-finals of the tournament, but a 2-0 first-leg defeat on home soil was incredibly damaging, and it cost them.

Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth netted to hand Atletico a two-goal success, and although Barcelona managed to win the second leg 2-1 a week later, they were knocked out 3-2 on aggregate.

Barcelona's summer transfer business will be geared towards them making a bigger challenge for the European Cup during the 2026-27 campaign.

Hansi Flick verdict - 2025-26 season

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Flick's work at Barcelona has seen him handed a contract extension until June 2028, with the option of a further year, and the German has been a huge success at Camp Nou.

There is obvious room for improvement in terms of the Champions League, but the 61-year-old could not have done much more in the league, having secured back-to-back titles.

There were question marks surrounding Flick when he arrived as head coach, but the German's work has seen him earn huge praise, with his tactical work and man management particularly impressive.

Winning the La Liga title by eight points is a huge achievement, even against a Real Madrid team with obvious problems, and Flick will now be looking ahead to an important summer for the club, with a number of areas in the squad in need of improvement for 2026-27.

Barcelona new signings 2025-26

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Joan Garcia (£21m from Espanyol)

Marcus Rashford (loan from Manchester United)

Roony Bardghji (£1.7m from Copenhagen)

Barcelona confirmed transfers in: January 2026

Joao Cancelo (loan from Al-Hilal)

Barcelona 2025-26 season rating

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Barcelona's season cannot be rated as a 10 due to the fact that they fell short in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, but it would be classed as a 10 if it was just based on La Liga.

Defensive issues ultimately cost them in the Champions League, but Flick once again directed a high-quality squad to play an exciting brand of football that produced results.

Yamal was the standout player for Barcelona once again, but the likes of Eric Garcia, Fermin Lopez, Ferran Torres and Raphinha deserve to be mentioned due to their immense contributions over the course of the campaign.

More trophies will of course be on their agenda in 2026-27.

Overall rating: 8/10