Man Utd transfer news: 24y/o winger 'open' to Old Trafford move after contact made recently

By Saikat Mandal | 24 May 2026 09:00

Christos Tzolis has admitted that he could be open to joining Manchester United if the Red Devils make a formal approach this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to oversee another busy transfer window, with strengthening the midfield a major priority, although additions in other areas of the squad are also anticipated.

Earlier this month, reports emerged suggesting that Manchester United had made contact over the possibility of signing the 24-year-old attacker, who could be available this summer.

The Greece international was also targeted by Crystal Palace last summer, but Club Brugge reportedly rejected a £28m bid from the Eagles.

Christos Tzolis open to Man Utd move?

© Imago / Ulrik Pedersen/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA

Tzolis has now suggested that while he would reject a move to Palace if they returned this summer, turning down a club of Manchester United’s stature would be far more difficult.

“In that case, I would refuse [If Palace return for him]. The Crystal Palace train has already left the station for me," said Tzolis, as quoted by Het Nieuwsblad.

“United could convince me [when asked about United]. Such a massive club with so much history. It would be hard to say no to that.”

Christos Tzolis has enjoyed an exceptional campaign

© Imago

The exciting winger has produced outstanding numbers this season, registering 21 goals and 28 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions, which explains why bigger clubs are now paying close attention.

His raw output has even surpassed that of Bruno Fernandes, although comparisons between the Belgian Pro League and the Premier League naturally require context.

With Michael Carrick now established as the permanent manager at Old Trafford, the expectation is that he will have a stronger voice in transfer decisions, and it remains to be seen whether he pushes the club to pursue Tzolis more seriously.

Brugge are believed to want a fee higher than their current record sale of £31m to part ways with Tzolis, a figure Manchester United should be capable of matching if they decide to move.

The Red Devils could look to bring in a high-quality left winger this summer to compete with Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu, although Tzolis is likely to be just one of several names under consideration.

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