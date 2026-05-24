Nottingham Forest news: Huge boost for Vitor Pereira as key defender signs new contract extension

By Seye Omidiora | 24 May 2026 04:29

A whirlwind 2025-26 Premier League campaign for Nottingham Forest concludes on Sunday afternoon when they welcome Champions League-chasing Bournemouth to the City Ground.

Although the Tricky Trees secured automatic survival already, Vitor Pereira's team saw their impressive eight-match league run without losing halted in last weekend's 3-2 loss at Manchester United.

Despite that minor setback, the club have swiftly delivered a major statement of intent to the fanbase by securing the long-term future of their most coveted defensive asset.

Highly coveted Forest defender ends speculation by signing a contract extension

© Imago

Forest have officially confirmed that highly-rated Brazilian defender Murillo has signed a new contract extending his stay until the summer of 2030.

The 23-year-old centre-back previously agreed an extension in January 2025 but has now committed his immediate future to Trentside for an additional year.

"This is my second renewal with the club and I’m feeling so happy," said the centre-back.

"It’s a dream and it’s really important for me, my family and my career. It shows me how important I am for the club and that people have confidence in me.

"I also want to thank the fans because they are really important not only for me but also the team, and I am feeling so proud.”

Our Murillo has signed a new contract, extending his stay with the Club until the summer of 2030! ✍️ — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) May 23, 2026

Global Technical Director George Syrianos added that the new deal represents a well-deserved reward for the player's phenomenal development and outstanding overall impact on the first team.

The announcement effectively ends intense speculation linking the former Corinthians starlet with a lucrative switch to several elite European suitors over the coming months.

What Murillo extension means for Forest's future

© Imago

Retaining Murillo represents a massive tactical coup for Pereira as he seeks to construct a far more stable defensive foundation ahead of his first full season in charge.

The central defender has been an absolute mainstay of the backline this term, surpassing 100 total appearances for the club while featuring 38 times across all competitions.



Manchester United had previously identified the physical powerhouse as a primary summer target to possibly replace Harry Maguire before being deterred by a steep £60m asking price, while Chelsea and Euro giants Barcelona were also believed to be linked.

Furthermore, the newly-capped Brazil international has demonstrated immense value at both ends of the pitch, notably scoring a sensational solo effort against Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

Securing his long-term allegiance provides Forest with immense leverage and ensures that any future approach from continental giants will require an astronomical financial package to break the deadlock.