Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Top-six hopefuls Bournemouth travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in their final Premier League fixture of the 2025-26 season on Sunday afternoon.
The Cherries, who will bid farewell to head coach Andoni Iraola, remain in contention for Champions League qualification, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs. BOURNEMOUTH
NOTT'M FOREST
Out: Murillo (hamstring), Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring), Nicolo Savona (knee), Willy Boly (knee)
Doubtful: Dan Ndoye (groin), Ola Aina (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Morato, Netz; Bakwa, Yates, Anderson, Gibbs-White; Jesus, Awoniyi
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: Ryan Christie (suspended), Alex Jimenez (club suspension)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson
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