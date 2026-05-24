Jadon Sancho future: Manchester United 'plot contract barrier' to block winger exit

By Seye Omidiora | 24 May 2026 05:16

While Aston Villa continue to bask in the glory of their historic Europa League success on Wednesday, the long-term future of some stars remains highly uncertain as the upcoming summer transfer window rapidly approaches.

Senior club officials are already facing a monumental task regarding squad rebuilding ahead of an impending return to elite European competition.

Unai Emery's side secured their first major piece of silverware in 30 years following a memorable victory against German outfit Freiburg in the showcase final.

While the widespread celebrations are set to continue through the weekend, the Birmingham outfit must quickly shift focus toward a final-day Premier League encounter at Manchester City and subsequently their squad building.

Sancho targets Dortmund return as Man Utd plot transfer barrier

© Imago / Sportimage

According to Bild via The Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa loanee Jadon Sancho has expressed a strong desire to return to Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The 26-year-old winger is said to be eager to seal a permanent switch back to the Bundesliga side where he initially launched his professional career.

Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken is reportedly aware of the player's wishes, although the German club harbour reservations over his recent dip in form.

However, parent club Manchester United could scupper any potential cut-price move by triggering a one-year extension clause in his current contract.

The Red Devils are determined to guarantee a significant transfer fee for the attacker rather than risking losing him for nothing in the near future.

Turkish giants 'circle' as Sancho 'weighs up' summer transfer options

© Imago / Andrew Yates Sportimage

Sancho has endured a steep decline in fortunes since his blockbuster £73m pound move to Old Trafford back in 2021.

The former Manchester City academy graduate failed to establish himself during a temporary stint at Chelsea before joining Villa on a short-term deal.

Sancho has struggled to convince Emery of his tactical discipline, registering just nine Premier League starts and featuring as a late substitute in midweek.

While Villa have refused to rule out a permanent approach, the dynamic forward has also held exploratory talks with Turkish heavyweights Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

A fresh start away from English football appears absolutely essential if the heavily criticised playmaker hopes to resurrect his stalling European career.