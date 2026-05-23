Preview: Bohemians vs Shamrock Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 24 May 2026 00:16

Dalymount Park will be the backdrop for a six-pointer in the League of Ireland Premier Division title race on Monday, when Bohemians host Shamrock Rovers.

The Bohs are looking for to make it four wins on the bounce, while the Hoops are hoping to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

Match preview

Alan Reynolds's Bohemians finished fourth in 2025, but they are eyeing the top of the table the time around as they prepare to face the league leaders.

On Friday, the Bohs overcame Galway United 4-2 on the road, following up a 2-1 victory against Drogheda United and a 3-1 success against Dundalk in the two weeks prior.

Those triumphs contrast starkly with the nine-game winless run that preceded them, and it would be fair to say that the club have turned a corner going into this crucial clash.

Bohemians currently sit third in the Premier Division, where their tally of 31 points has them just three behind their top-of-the-table opponents, and one shy of second-place St Patrick's Athletic.

However, fans of the hosts would be forgiven for feeling cautious about their side's chances considering that they have won just one of their last six on their own turf, drawing four and losing once in a poor stretch going back to mid-March.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Stephen Bradley's Shamrock won the Premier Division in 2025, but they come into this game knowing that top spot is at risk.

To make matters worse, the Hoops are in poor form of late having followed up their 1-0 defeat against Dundalk with another loss - 2-1 against ninth-placed Sligo Rovers on Friday.

That latest beating has left Rovers just two points above St Pat's and only three ahead of their opponents, though they boast a marginally superior goal-difference over Bohemians.

However, supporters will be hoping that Bradley's side's strife is only temporary, given that the champions had lost only once across the previous 13 matches - a run that ironically goes back to their 3-2 defeat against the Bohs on February 27.

That being said, Rovers have been particularly inconsistent on their travels this season, and after winning just three of their nine away league games in 2026 - as well as losing two of their last three - it remains to be seen whether the visitors can find their feet on Monday.

Bohemians League of Ireland Premier form:

L

D

D

W

W

W

Shamrock Rovers League of Ireland Premier form:

L

W

W

W

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Bohemians will be without left-back Senan Mullen, who is recovering from a knock he picked up after his side's game against Shelbourne on May 4.

With that in mind, expect to see a back four of Darragh Power, Cian Byrne, Patrick Hickey and Jordan Flores protecting goalkeeper Kacper Chorazka.

As for Rovers, they are missing a slew of forwards for this clash, with strikers Maleace Asamoah, Daniel Mandroiu and Rory Gaffney all sidelined due to muscle injuries.

In their absence, 17-year-old Michael Noonan looks set to start up top, supported by John McGovern and fellow 17-year-old Victor Ozhianvuna.

Bohemians possible starting lineup:

Chorazka; Power, Byrne, Hickey, Flores; Diallo, Devoy; Strods, Tierney, Rooney; Whelan

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGinty; Cleary, Grace, Stevens; Sobowale, Healy, Byrne, Brennan; Ozhianvuna, McGovern; Noonan

We say: Bohemians 2-1 Shamrock Rovers

Bohemians come into this game in strong form having overcome a nine-game winless run to record three straight victories, though their home record has been less than stellar.

That being said, Rovers have struggled similarly on the road this season, and while they could put up a fight, they may fall short against the Bohs on Monday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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