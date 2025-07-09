Sports Mole previews Friday's League of Ireland Premier clash between Bohemians and Galway United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bohemians will be bidding to return to winning ways in the League of Ireland Premier Division when they host Galway United on Friday night.

Bohs are third in the League of Ireland Premier Division table, picking up 38 points from 23 matches, while Galway United are seventh, boasting 29 points from their 23 league matches this season.

Match preview

Bohemians have won 12, drawn two and lost nine of their 23 league matches this season, with a total of 38 points leaving them third in the table, two points behind second-placed Derry City FC.

Alan Reynolds's side will enter this match off the back of a goalless draw with St Patrick's Athletic, while they drew 1-1 with Sligo Rovers in their last game in front of their own fans on June 27.

The team's last league success came on June 23, beating Shamrock Rovers 2-0 in front of their own fans, and they are currently 11 points off the Hoops, who are first in the table.

Bohemians have won the League of Ireland Premier Division on 11 previous occasions, with their last success coming in 2009, but they finished a disappointing eighth last term.

Galway United have a record of seven wins, eight draws and eight defeats from their 23 league matches this season, with 29 points leaving them in seventh spot in the table.

John Caulfield's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Drogheda, while they have only been victorious in one of their last six matches in the top flight.

Galway United have only managed to triumph in two of their 12 away league matches this season, and they will be facing a Bohemians side that have seven home successes to their name this term.

United, who were runners-up in the League of Ireland Premier Division back in 1985-86, finished fifth in the top flight last season following their promotion.

Bohemians recorded a 2-1 victory when these two teams last locked horns in May 2025, but two of their last four league meetings have finished all square.

Bohemians League of Ireland Premier form:

WWLWDD

Galway United League of Ireland Premier form:

DDWLDL

Team News

Bohemians will be without the services of Alex Lacey and Connor Parsons on Friday through injury.

Ross Tierney has scored six times from midfield this season, and there will be another spot in the XI for the 24-year-old, while Dayle Rooney is another certain starter for the hosts.

As for Galway United, Moses Dyer has served his suspension and will therefore return to the side in what is a major boost for the visitors.

Dyer has scored nine times in 20 appearances during the current season, and there will be a spot in the final third of the field for the 28-year-old.

Jimmy Keohane is out of the match through injury, but the visitors have not reported any further issues, and Malcolm Shaw is again likely to be among their starters.

Bohemians possible starting lineup:

Chorazka; Smith, Morahan, Cornwall, Flores; McDonnell, Devoy; Tierney, Clarke, Rooney; James-Taylor

Galway United possible starting lineup:

Watts; Esua, Buckley, Slevin, Cunningham; McCarthy, Hurley, Borden, Burns; Shaw, Dyer

We say: Bohemians 2-1 Galway United

Bohemians will have home advantage on Friday, and we are expecting that to prove crucial, but Galway United have enough quality to make this an uncomfortable match for Reynolds's side.

