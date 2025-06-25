Preview: Bohemians vs Sligo Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's League of Ireland Premier clash between Bohemians and Sligo Rovers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bohemians will hope to close the gap to League of Ireland leaders Shamrock Rovers by beating visitors Sligo Rovers at Dalymount Park on Friday.

Second-placed Bohemians defeated Shamrock Rovers 2-0 on June 23, and their points tally of 36 is nine points fewer than their first-placed rivals, while Sligo Rovers are second last in ninth place with 18 points despite winning 2-1 against Galway United on Monday.

Match preview

The hosts were excellent from a defensive perspective against Shamrock, preventing them from creating any big chances, with their opponents producing no shots on target in the first half.

In fact, Bohs have kept five clean sheets in their last seven matches, though their return of 26 goals in the league makes them the top flight’s joint fifth-worst offensive side.

It is important to note that Bohemians boast the advantage of having two games in hands on Shamrock, the first of which will be played on Friday.

Boss Alan Reynolds has overseen three victories in four fixtures – experiencing one loss – and his team also triumphed in three of their previous four.

Bohemians have won their three most recent home outings by a cumulative score of 4-0, with the club winning seven of their 10 outings at Dalymount Park this season.

Opponents Sligo Rovers can count themselves fortunate to have not conceded more than once against Galway given they faced eight big chances while failing to produce any of their own.

The club currently occupy the league’s relegation playoff spot but are nine points from eighth-placed Waterford, and they are only four points ahead of last-placed Cork City.

Manager John Russell will know that his team’s record against their hosts is poor, with the club losing five, drawing one and winning just one of their seven most recent clashes with Bohemians.

Though the visitors have won two of their past three, they have lost three of their last five in all competitions, netting five while conceding six times.

The Bit O'Red’s form on the road has been poor considering they have suffered seven defeats in 10 games away from home in 2025, including in four of the five away matches leading up to their meeting with Bohemians on Friday.

Team News

Bohemians will not be able to select centre-back Alex Lacey or winger Connor Parsons, but they otherwise have a full roster.

Expect Niall Morahan and Robert Cornwall to play in central defence in front of goalkeeper Kacper Chorazka.

Number six Dawson Devoy is likely to be supported by midfielders Ross Tierney and Adam McDonnell, while Dayle Rooney, James Clarke and John Mountney may start in attack.

As for Sligo Rovers, centre-half John Mahon was sent off last time out after clashing with Moses Dyer, so perhaps Oliver Denham will come into the XI.

Jake Doyle Hayes and Matthew Wolfe are candidates to feature in a double pivot, and they could play behind attacking midfielder Jad Hakiki.

Striker Wilson Waweru may play in a frontline also consisting of Owen Elding and William Fitzgerald.

Bohemians possible starting lineup:

Chorazka; Smith, Morahan, Cornwall, Flores; McDonnell, Devoy, Tierney; Rooney, Clarke, Mountney

Sligo Rovers possible starting lineup:

Sargeant; McDonagh, Reynolds, Denham, Hutchinson; Wolfe, Hayes; Elding, Hakiki, Fitzgerald; Waweru

We say: Bohemians 2-0 Sligo Rovers

Bohemians should be seen as overwhelming favourites considering they have been far more consistent than the visitors.

Sligo Rovers’ displays of late have improved, but their record away from home is still concerning, and they are likely to succumb to another defeat.

