Preview: Cienciano vs Juventud - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 25 May 2026 21:49 , Last updated: 25 May 2026 21:51

Cienciano will host Juventud in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday evening, with both sides looking to book their spot in the last-16 stage of the competition.

As it stands, Cienciano are second in Group B, level on points with section leaders Academia Puerto Cabello, while Juventud in fourth are just one point off the summit.

Match preview

Cienciano have a record of two wins, one draw and two defeats from their five matches in Group B, with seven points leaving them in second spot in the section.

Only first spot in the group is guaranteed a spot in the round of 16, and that will of course be the aim, but second would enter the knockout round playoffs, and all four teams in the group are battling to finish in the top two positions in the final round of fixtures.

Horacio Melgarejo's side were beaten 2-0 by Atletico Mineiro in their last match in the competition, but they will enter this clash off the back of a 2-2 draw with Huancayo in Peru's top flight.

Cienciano have actually won the Copa Sudamericana on one previous occasion, back in 2023, overcoming River Plate in the final of the competition.

The Red Fury drew 1-1 with Juventud in the reverse game between the two sides on April 9.

© Imago / Latin Sport Images

Juventud will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Puerto Cabello in Group B, with the result leaving them bottom of the section on seven points.

Sebastian Mendez's side are just one point off the summit, though, and a win on Wednesday would ensure that they finish in the top two.

El Juve, who have never won the Copa Sudamericana, actually have the most goals in Group B, finding the back of the net on nine occasions, while they have lost just once but sit at the bottom, having only managed to post one victory.

Juventud will know that they are up against it heading into this match, but the Uruguayan outfit certainly have the quality to make this a very difficult match for Cienciano.

Cienciano Copa Sudamericana form:

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Cienciano form (all competitions):

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Juventud Copa Sudamericana form:

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Juventud form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Latin Sport Images

Cienciano will be without the services of defensive midfielder Santiao Arias on Wednesday through injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for the contest.

Carlos Garces has scored 12 times in 22 appearances during the current season, and the 36-year-old will continue through the middle here.

There should be another start for Alejandro Hohberg, with the 34-year-old also in strong form this season, scoring 11 goals and registering five assists in 22 appearances.

Juventud, meanwhile, have two players out of the contest through injury, with Ignacio Mujica and Ivan Rodriguez both unavailable for selection.

Fernando Mimbacas has been the team's main source of goals this season, coming up with eight in all competitions, and the 24-year-old will feature through the middle.

Meanwhile, there should be another start in central midfield for Ramiro Peralta, who has scored five times and registered one assist in 23 appearances in all competitions this term.

Cienciano possible starting lineup:

Espinoza; Nunez, Amondarain, Becerra; Souza, Caparo, Barreto, Robles; Hohberg, Garces, Bandiera

Juventud possible starting lineup:

Sosa; Morosini, Pernicone, Mas, Rabino; Perez, Cecchini, Peralta; Pereiro, Mimbacas, Sanchez

We say: Cienciano 2-1 Juventud

This has the makings of a very interesting match, and we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline, with Cienciano potentially just edging the game to secure a top-two spot.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.