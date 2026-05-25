Preview: Nacional vs Coquimbo Unido - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 25 May 2026 20:55

Nacional will look to end their Copa Libertadores group-stage campaign on a high when they host already-qualified Coquimbo Unido at the Gran Parque Central on Thursday night in a decisive Group B encounter.

Despite sitting bottom of Group B heading into the final round, the hosts still retain slim hopes of extending their continental journey, although their fate is no longer fully in their own hands.

Match preview

Jorge Bava’s side were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Universitario in the previous round, a result that left them with just five points from five matches and severely damaged their qualification hopes.

The Uruguayans have struggled for consistency throughout this Libertadores campaign, winning only one of their five group-stage matches (D2, L2), while their defensive issues have been particularly costly after conceding nine goals — the second-most in the group.

However, Nacional have at least shown greater resilience at the Gran Parque Central, where they remain unbeaten in the competition (W1, D1).

Recent domestic form has also been mixed, with Nacional recording two wins, one draw and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions.

Their inability to consistently convert chances into goals remains a concern after failing to score against Universitario, although experienced attackers Maximiliano Gomez and Gonzalo Carneiro will again be expected to shoulder the responsibility in attack.

© Iconsport / Estadao Conteudo / Icon Sport

Coquimbo Unido, meanwhile, travel to Montevideo in excellent spirits after sealing qualification for the round of 16 with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Deportes Tolima last time out.

Hernan Caputto’s side sit top of Group B with 10 points after collecting three wins, one draw and just one defeat from their five outings.

The Chilean side have emerged as one of the surprise packages of this year’s Libertadores, combining attacking efficiency with defensive discipline during a strong group-stage campaign.

Their impressive win over Tolima saw Manuel Fernandez, Cristian Zavala and Nicolas Johansen all find the net, while Coquimbo have now won four of their last five matches in all competitions (D1).

Although qualification is already secured, there is still plenty at stake for the visitors as they aim to guarantee top spot in Group B and potentially secure a more favourable draw in the knockout stages.

Their away form has also been encouraging, with one win and one defeat from two continental road trips so far, and this will be the first competitive meeting between these sides at the Gran Parque Central, with momentum certainly favouring the Chilean side given the contrasting recent form of both teams.

Nacional have scored only six goals in five Libertadores games, while Coquimbo arrive having netted eight times in the group stage and boasting four wins from their last five matches overall.

Nacional Copa Libertadores form:

D

W

L

L

D

Nacional form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

D

W

Coquimbo Unido Copa Libertadores form:

D

W

L

W

W

Coquimbo Unido form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

W

D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Photosport

Nacional are expected to field a strong side despite their difficult qualification scenario, with Ignacio Suarez continuing in goal behind a back four of Nicolas Rodriguez, Sebastian Coates, Agustin Rogel, and Tomas Viera.

In midfield, Luciano Boggio, Lucas Rodríguez and Nicolas Lodeiro are set to provide the creative spark, while Baltasar Barcia and Gonzalo Carneiro are expected to support central striker Maximiliano Gomez in attack.

Coquimbo Unido are unlikely to rotate heavily despite already securing progression to the knockout rounds.

Diego Sanchez should start between the posts, with Francisco Salinas, Benjamin Gazzolo, Manuel Fernandez and Juan Cornejo forming the defence.

Alejandro Camargo, Sebastian Galani and Benjamín Chandia are expected to anchor midfield, while Cristian Zavala, Alejandro Azocar support Nicolas Johansen in the final third.

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Suarez; Rodriguez, Coates, Rogel, Viera; Boggio, Rodriguez, Lodeiro; Barcia, Gomez, Carneiro

Coquimbo Unido possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Salinas, Gazzolo, Fernandez, Cornejo; Camargo, Galani, Chandia; Zavala, Azocar, Johansen

We say: Nacional 1-2 Coquimbo Unido

Nacional’s desperation for points and home advantage should make this a competitive encounter, but Coquimbo Unido arrive in far stronger form and with considerably more confidence after an excellent group-stage campaign.

The visitors have looked far more balanced defensively and clinically efficient in attack throughout the competition, while Nacional’s inconsistency and lack of cutting edge could prove costly once again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.