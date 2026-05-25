Preview: Palestino vs Deportivo Riestra - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 25 May 2026 20:46

Palestino and Deportivo Riestra will both be looking to end disappointing Copa Sudamericana campaigns on a positive note when they meet at the Municipal de La Cisterna on Tuesday night in the final round of Group F.

Neither side can still qualify for the knockout stages, but pride and momentum heading into the second half of the domestic season remain firmly at stake.

Match preview

Palestino enter the contest bottom of the group with just two points from five matches, while Deportivo Riestra sit third on four points after a difficult continental run.

Palestino’s elimination was confirmed following a 2-0 defeat away to Gremio in Porto Alegre, a result that extended their winless streak in the competition to five matches (D2, L3).

The Chilean side have struggled badly in attack throughout the group stage, scoring only two goals across those five fixtures while failing to score in four of them.

The Arab club also suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Montevideo City Torque earlier in the campaign, while their goalless draw against Gremio in La Cisterna represented one of the few defensive positives in an otherwise frustrating international run – however, there have been more encouraging signs domestically in recent weeks.

Palestino head into this match having won three of their last four league games in Chile, including victories over Union La Calera (2-1), Deportes Limache (3-2) and a commanding 5-1 success against Deportes La Serena.

Those performances have shown a much sharper attacking edge than the one displayed in continental competition, and the hosts will hope home advantage helps them finally translate that local form into a Copa Sudamericana victory.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Deportivo Riestra, meanwhile, also arrive with qualification mathematically impossible after a disastrous run of results in the latter stages of the group phase.

The Argentine outfit suffered back-to-back heavy defeats against Gremio (3-0) and Montevideo City Torque (4-1), conceding seven goals across those two matches to fall out of contention.

Riestra had briefly revived their hopes with a 2-1 victory over Montevideo City Torque earlier in the group stage, but inconsistency ultimately proved costly.

Their defensive record has been a major issue throughout the competition after conceding nine goals in five games — the second-most in Group F.

The first meeting between these two sides ended in a goalless draw in April, reflecting the lack of attacking quality both clubs have displayed for large periods of this continental campaign — however, recent domestic form suggests this rematch could offer more entertainment.

While Riestra remain difficult to break down at times, they arrive in Chile having won just one of their last five matches in all competitions (D1, L3), although a 2-0 league victory over Independiente showed they are still capable of producing disciplined performances away from home.

Palestino Copa Sudamericana form:

D

L

D

L

L

Palestino form (all competitions):

D

L

W

W

L

W

Deportivo Riestra Copa Sudamericana form:

D

L

W

L

L

Deportivo Riestra form (all competitions):

L

W

W

D

L

L

Team News

© Imago

Palestino are expected to field a strong lineup despite already being eliminated, with Sebastian Perez continuing in goal behind a defence of Ian Alegria, Vicente Espinoza, Enzo Roco and Jason Leon.

Julian Fernandez and Gallegos are expected to control midfield, while Ronnie Fernandez lead the attack as the hosts search for only their first group-stage victory.

Deportivo Riestra are also likely to avoid major rotation, as Ignacio Arce should start between the posts, with Juan Randazzo, Mariano Bracamonte, and Cristian Paz form the defensive line.

Nicolas Watson and Pablo Monje are expected to anchor midfield, while Jonathan Herrera leads the attack.

Palestino possible starting lineup:

Perez; Garguez, Espinoza, Roco, Zuniga; Montes, Fernandez, Gallegos; Benirez, Da Silva, Munder.

Deportivo Riestra possible starting lineup:

Arce; Sansotre, Randazzo, Mino, Gallo, Obredor; Goitia, Watson, Monje; Smarra, Alonso.

We say: Palestino 2-1 Deportivo Riestra

Both teams have endured difficult Copa Sudamericana campaigns, but Palestino appear to carry slightly more momentum into the final round thanks to their improved domestic form and home advantage.

Deportivo Riestra’s defensive fragility has been badly exposed in recent weeks, while Palestino have looked considerably more confident going forward in Chilean competition. With neither side under major pressure, this could also be a more open game than the first meeting.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.