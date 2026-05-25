Bayern Munich's Harry Kane voted European Player of the Season over PSG, Barcelona, Real Madrid stars

By Matt Law | 25 May 2026 19:30

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane has been crowned the European Player of the Season in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards.

Kane, who will be hoping to inspire England to World Cup glory this summer, has ended the season with 61 goals and seven assists in 51 appearances in all competitions.

It has been another staggering campaign for the 32-year-old, who scored 47 domestic goals, in addition to registering 14 times in the Champions League, and he took home 37% of the vote.

Paris Saint-Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who could yet win the Champions League this season, has 19 goals and 10 assists in 47 appearances this season, and the attacker finished second in our voting with 26%.

Third on the list was Michael Olise, who took 15% of the share, while Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (13%) and Kylian Mbappe (4%) were fourth and fifth respectively.

Vitinha (2%), Federico Valverde (1%), Pedri (1%) and Luis Suarez (0%) were also nominated.