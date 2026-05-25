Preview: Sao Paulo vs Boston River - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 25 May 2026 19:03

Sao Paulo welcome Boston River to the Morumbi Stadium on Tuesday, May 26, at 23:00 BST for the final round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage, with the Brazilian giants knowing that avoiding defeat would likely be enough to secure top spot in Group C and direct qualification for the round of 16.

However, the situation remains delicately balanced for the Tricolor, as a draw against the Uruguayan side combined with a decisive result between Millonarios and O’Higgins could see Sao Paulo slip into second place and face a playoff against one of the teams dropping down from the Copa Libertadores.

Match preview

Although Sao Paulo have endured an inconsistent Brasileirao campaign, their performances in the Copa Sudamericana have been considerably more convincing, with the side remaining unbeaten and conceding just one goal throughout the competition so far.

Even so, frustration has crept in during recent home fixtures after Dorival Junior’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Millonarios in the fifth round of the group stage, a result that mirrored their equally disappointing 1-1 stalemate against Botafogo in domestic action.

Across their last five Copa Sudamericana matches, Sao Paulo have registered two victories and three draws under Dorival, and despite only needing a positive result to stay top of the group, there is still pressure on the Brazilian side heading into the decisive fixture.

Securing direct passage into the round of 16 has become particularly important for Sao Paulo following their early Copa do Brasil elimination and ongoing financial concerns, especially with Conmebol set to award approximately $600,000 in prize money for teams that advance automatically.

The Tricolor are also aiming to lift the Copa Sudamericana trophy for just the second time in club history after their memorable 2012 triumph, when Lucas Moura and legendary goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni played starring roles in the successful campaign.

© Imago / PHOTOxPHOTO

Boston River, meanwhile, travel to Brazil already eliminated from the competition after collecting just three points from five group-stage matches, leaving them unable to climb above third place regardless of the outcome at the Morumbi.

The Uruguayan outfit earned their only victory of the tournament in the previous round with an entertaining 3-2 win over O’Higgins at home, though they are still searching for a first away victory in this season’s Copa Sudamericana despite scoring in at least five of their last 10 matches on the road.

Domestically, Boston River have also struggled after finishing 13th in the Torneo Apertura with only 17 points, while their Torneo Intermedio campaign has already begun inconsistently following a heavy 3-0 defeat at home to Cerro Largo on Saturday, May 23.

Sao Paulo Copa Sudamericana form:

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Sao Paulo form (all competitions):

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Boston River Copa Sudamericana form:

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Boston River form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Knowing that victory would remove any doubt about qualification, Dorival Junior is expected to field his strongest available lineup despite several injury concerns within the squad.

Defenders Sabino and forward Luciano remain doubts after both players were forced off during the draw against Botafogo, while Cauly is also being monitored by Sao Paulo’s medical staff ahead of the decisive encounter.

There is more encouraging news for the hosts, however, with Marcos Antonio and Toloi both returning to ball work during training sessions and potentially available for selection.

With Boston River already out of contention, manager Ignacio Ithurralde could use the trip to Brazil as an opportunity to hand valuable experience to younger players ahead of the Torneo Intermedio campaign.

One player expected to feature prominently is forward Yair Gonzalez, who has been Boston River’s standout attacking performer in the competition after scoring against both O’Higgins and Millonarios.

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Lucas Ramon, Alan Franco, Osorio, Wendell; Danielzinho (Pablo Maia), Artur, Pedro Ferreira; Tapia, Ferreira, Calleri

Boston River possible starting lineup:

Antunez; Rivero, Martin Gonzalez, Fernandez; Vazquez, Barrios, Dafonte (Amado), O'Neil, Alexander Gonzalez; Yair Gonzalez, Bonfiglio (Gaston Ramirez)

We say: Sao Paulo 2-1 Boston River

Sao Paulo’s need for victory in order to guarantee direct qualification may create a tense atmosphere at the Morumbi, but the considerable difference in quality, experience and financial resources between the two sides should ultimately prove decisive.

Although Boston River have consistently found the net in recent matches and may pose occasional problems on the counterattack, Dorival Junior’s men possess enough attacking quality to edge the contest and complete one of the strongest overall group-stage campaigns in this season’s Copa Sudamericana.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.