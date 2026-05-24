Aston Villa transfer news: Zlatan namesake targeted in 'five-club battle'

By Darren Plant | 24 May 2026 12:30 , Last updated: 24 May 2026 12:30

Aston Villa are reportedly one of five clubs to identify Bayern Munich starlet Arijon Ibrahimovic as a potential summer transfer target.

Unai Emery and his squad head into their final Premier League fixture against Manchester City on Sunday having already secured Champions League football for 2026-27.

A report have indicated that the Spaniard will be provided with an improved transfer warchest and that three targets have already been placed highly on a shortlist.

Nevertheless, Emery also has the responsibility of significantly lowering the average age of a squad that has 15 players that are aged 28 or older.

According to TEAMtalk, Villa are in the market for a player who is deemed as a potential future star at Bayern.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Aston Villa ready to move for Ibrahimovic?

The report suggests that Villa are one of five clubs who are interested in negotiating a deal for Ibrahimovic.

This season has represented a major breakthrough for the 20-year-old, who has contributed two goals and five assists from 34 outings on loan at Heidenheim.

That was a step up from his 2024-25 campaign, where he featured for just 35 minutes across five senior outings for Bayern and on loan at Lazio.

With 20 goals and 15 assists from 31 games for Bayern's Under-19s, Ibrahimovic's potential is clear, but he has just over one year remaining on his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, Fulham and Crystal Palace are all said to be monitoring the situation of a player who is no relation to namesake Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

How do Bayern feel about Ibrahimovic future?

Despite having only ever played 16 minutes for Bayern since the start of 2023-24, the report alleges that the German champions still have high hopes for Ibrahimovic.

His versatility could prove to be an asset for Vincent Kompany's side next season, yet it is questionable whether it would be beneficial for his development.

The same can be said for moving to the Premier League at this point in time. Unless he is going to play regular football, it may hinder his progression.

As it stands, Ibrahimovic may get a full pre-season to make an impression on Kompany before a final decision is made.

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!