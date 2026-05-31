Aston Villa transfer news: Brazil international 'waiting for a response' amid Unai Emery admiration

By Darren Plant | 31 May 2026 10:51

Aston Villa have reportedly been given encouragement in their alleged attempts to sign Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara.

With Unai Emery said to have an enhanced transfer warchest at his disposal, the expectation is that Villa will be active during the summer transfer window.

As well as needing to lower the average age of his first-team squad, the Spaniard will want to make the kind of additions that can keep Villa in the top four as a bare minimum.

Villa allegedly had interest in acquiring Sara at the start of 2026, only for a move to never to get close to completion.

However, as per Sabah, there is every indication that a move could materialise over the coming weeks.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Aston Villa given Sara encouragement

The report says that Sara is 'waiting for a response' from Villa, the suggestion being that he would be interested in a return to English football.

Before moving to Galatasaray, Sara contributed an impressive 20 goals and 16 assists from 86 Championship appearances for Norwich City.

Villa are said to be ready to hold negotiations for the one-cap Brazil international, yet it remains to be seen whether they will be prepared to accept Galatasaray's demands.

They have reportedly set a minimum asking price of €35m (£30.34m), a figure that Galatasaray will feel is justified given how Sara has impressed in Turkey.

Not only has he chipped in with seven goals and 13 assists across two Super Lig title-winning campaigns, his versatility makes him a major asset to the squad.

© Imago / BSR Agency

Is Sara worth £30m?

Sara is capable of playing in any position in midfield, and he would naturally complement what Emery already has at his disposal.

At the same time, Villa will be justified if they have any reservations when Sara's only experience of top-flight football in Europe is in Turkey.

Galatasaray can argue that Sara started in two Champions League victories over Liverpool in 2025-26, subsequently enhancing his reputation.

That said, his only goal and assist in 12 outings in European football's premier competition came in the same game, which was a 5-2 triumph over Juventus.

All things considered, a marginal reduction in price would be a fair outcome, unless Sara attracts concrete interest from elsewhere.