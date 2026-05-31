When does the summer transfer window open and close for the Premier League, Europe and Saudi Pro League?

By Anthony Nolan | 31 May 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 01 Jun 2026 00:12

The 2026 summer transfer window is closing in fast, and fans are likely to see another spending spree in the Premier League given the upheaval that is required at most of the 'big six'.

Elsewhere in Europe, major deals have already begun to fall into place, with Anthony Gordon's switch from Newcastle United to Barcelona dominating the headlines so far.

Saudi Pro League sides will also be on the lookout for new additions once again to bolster the division's growing stature in the game.

To add to the drama, World Cup 2026 is set to speed up a number of transfers as clubs battle to get their business done before the tournament in North America.

Here, Sports Mole covers all you need to know about when the summer transfer window opens and closes.

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close for Premier League clubs?

© Iconsport

Premier League summer transfer window: Key dates Window Opens: Monday, June 15 Window Closes: 11:00pm on Tuesday, September 1

Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions in 2025-26, but their rivals will be looking to the transfer market this summer as they seek to deny the Londoners consecutive titles next season.

Manchester City will be without legendary manager Pep Guardiola, and they are hoping to put Enzo Maresca in position to excel during his debut campaign at the Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile, Liverpool sacked Arne Slot on Saturday, and should heavily-linked replacement Andoni Iraola take the reins, he will want to mould the squad to his likeness.

The Reds are also on the hunt for a Mohamed Salah replacement, with RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande and Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola rumoured targets.

At the opposite end of the table, Arsenal's bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur are not likely to be part of the title race in 2026-27, but they will be desperate to avoid being involved in another relegation battle and are aiming to strengthen Roberto De Zerbi's squad.

Given that the Premier League kicks off on Saturday, August 22, clubs will have 10 days to make further acquisitions after the season's opening round of fixtures.

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close across Europe?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Summer transfer window: Key dates across Europe La Liga: Window Opens: Wednesday, July 1 Window Closes: Tuesday, September 1 Serie A Window Opens: Monday, June 29 Window Closes: Tuesday, September 1 Bundesliga Window Opens: Wednesday, July 1 Window Closes: Monday, August 31 Ligue 1 Window Opens: Wednesday, July 1 Window Closes: Monday, August 31

The transfer window opens towards the end of June in Serie A and at the start of July for clubs in the Bundesliga, La Liga, and Ligue 1 - a couple of weeks after the 2026 World Cup begins.

However, the likes of Barca, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will be keen to put pen to paper on pre-agreements as soon as possible given the unpredictable impact of the international tournament on the market.

Clubs in Germany and France's top divisions will have until Monday, August 31 to register their new stars, while the window will close for Spanish and Italian sides on September 1, the same date as their Premier League counterparts.

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close for Saudi Pro League clubs?

© Imago

Saudi Pro League 2026 summer transfer window: Key dates Window Opens: Wednesday, July 22 Window Closes: Monday, October 12

Transfer windows in recent seasons have seen clubs in the Saudi Pro League sign players from European sides (often at a premium), and a number of stars could be heading to the Middle East this summer.

Notably, the window in the Saudi Pro League opens on July 22, three days after the World Cup final, before closing on October 12, more than a month later than in Europe.

With that in mind, teams in the Premier League and beyond will need to be wary of potentially losing players after their own window to find a replacement has ended, though the majority of deals between European and Saudi clubs are likely to take place in August.