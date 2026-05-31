Arsenal lose Champions League final: PSG congratulated by Alex Ferguson as 'boring' Mikel Arteta scolded for display

By Lewis Nolan | 31 May 2026 15:58

Arsenal were labelled as boring after the Champions League final by legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, the latest report has revealed.

Paris Saint-Germain left Puskas Arena as European champions on Saturday, claiming the trophy at the expense of Arsenal following a successful penalty shootout.

Mikel Arteta's side were resilient for large stretches of the game, though they offered little in the final third with their 24.7% possession.

According to L’Equipe, former Man United boss Alex Ferguson was critical of Arsenal's approach on Saturday, texting PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi: 'Nasser, this is Alex Ferguson. Well done, it was a tough night for you, but you played against a boring team that did nothing but defend. Enjoy your holidays, you deserve it.'

Arsenal failed to register a shot on target after the sixth minute, and they allowed PSG to regularly enter the final third.

© Iconsport / Xinhua/He Canling

Mikel Arteta's defensive style: Do Arsenal play too negatively?

It is difficult to criticise Arsenal's 2025-26 considering they left the campaign as Premier League winners, and after finishing second for three consecutive seasons, a title triumph cannot be seen negatively.

However, the fact that no player scored more than 11 non-penalty goals in the league, while only one scored at least 10, will be a concern for Arteta.

ARSENAL'S NON-PENALTY TOP SCORERS IN PL Viktor Gyokeres: 11 Eberechi Eze: 7 Bukayo Saka: 6 Leandro Trossard: 6 Martin Zubimendi: 5

As for the Champions League final, there may ultimately have been no better way to play against PSG given Les Parisiens are almost certainly the most dangerous team in the world offensively.

There is an argument that Kai Havertz's opening goal came too early, as while Arsenal would likely have played defensively irrespective of the scoreline, the German's strike altered the state of the game significantly.

Some blame must fall on the players, as even attacking substitutes like Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Martinelli were unable to provide any attacking threat, but Arteta's approach was still stifling.

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images

Mikel Arteta: Problems ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League season?

The Gunners have mastered the art of playing on the margins, with their immense defensive style restricting opponents to few opportunities across 90-minute matches, though they have at times failed to create many chances for their attackers.

Whether the margins will continue to fall in Arsenal's favour next season remains to be seen, especially if Premier League referees are stricter when it comes to set pieces.

Arteta's side were also the first team in the history of the Premier League to not concede a penalty or receive a red card in a campaign, a feat that is unlikely to be repeated.

The Arsenal boss has indicated that the club intend to be ambitious in the transfer market, and new signings could help evolve the team tactically.