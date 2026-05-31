Tottenham transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi 'kickstarts' plans for £42.5m exit amid Barcelona interest in star player

By Lewis Nolan | 31 May 2026 17:04

Tottenham Hotspur will allow Cristian Romero to leave the club this summer, the latest report has claimed.

The conclusion of the 2025-26 season saw Spurs remain in the Premier League by the finest of margins, beating West Ham United to 17th by just two points.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi will at least be able to plan his summer knowing that the team's finances have not been damaged by demotion to the Championship.

Before any major additions are made, the future of players such as Cristian Romero will need to be addressed, with the £42.5m signing an unpopular figure amongst Spurs fans.

Football Insider claim that Tottenham have already kickstarted plans for life without Romero, who has been linked with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Cristian Romero future: Why Tottenham Hotspur should sell captain

There is no doubt that when Romero is at his best he can be an asset to the team, with and without the ball, and his World Cup triumph with Argentina in 2022 is testament to his quality.

However, the 28-year-old has frequently missed games due to injury, and he has in fact only twice started at least 26 Premier League games for Spurs.

CRISTIAN ROMERO PREMIER LEAGUE STARTS 2021-22: 21 2022-23: 26 2023-24: 33 2024-25: 18 2025-26: 22

His discipline record is also questionable given he has picked up 40 yellow cards and been sent off four times in the top flight.

Many fans grew frustrated by the defender's temperament, and some believed that he should have been stripped of the club's captaincy following reports he intended to miss Tottenham's final game of the season.

© Imago / Sportimage

Cristian Romero replacement: Who should Spurs sign?

Marcos Senesi is reportedly closing in a move to Spurs, but considering he is 29, it is difficult to see the defender improving much at the Londoners.

Romero is better on the ball than Micky van de Ven, and De Zerbi will almost certainly need to sign someone comfortable in possession.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah could meet that criteria, especially after a year of consistent playing time at a high level.

The Englishman also has experience playing in England for Liverpool, and now that he is 23, he may be ready to firmly establish himself as the leading centre-back for a club in the Premier League.