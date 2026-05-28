Tottenham transfer news: Spurs keen on 'ideal' £86.7m Benfica goalkeeper to replace Guglielmo Vicario

By Saikat Mandal | 28 May 2026 17:32

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Anatoliy Trubin from Benfica this summer as they prepare for a major rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi.

After narrowly securing their Premier League status on the final day of the 2025-26 campaign, Spurs are expected to reshape several areas of the squad, and uncertainty now surrounds the goalkeeping department as well.

Guglielmo Vicario joined Tottenham from Empoli in 2023 and has since made more than 115 appearances, establishing himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

While opinions remain divided regarding Vicario’s tendency to make costly errors, the Italian has also produced moments of outstanding quality, including a remarkable display in the 1-0 defeat against Chelsea that earned him a nomination for Premier League Goalkeeper Performance of the Season.

Guglielmo Vicario faces uncertain future at Tottenham

© Iconsport / Fred Dides / Icon Sport

The 29-year-old featured 43 times across all competitions this season, although his campaign was cut short after undergoing hernia surgery in March.

Reports have previously suggested that Vicario could be open to returning to Italy, with suggestions that his relationship with the club has deteriorated significantly in recent months.

Inter Milan are believed to be interested in the former Venezia goalkeeper, and Tottenham may consider a sale if a suitable offer arrives.

Anatoliy Trubin set to replace Vicario?

© Imago

According to Portuguese newspaper Record, via Sport Witness, Spurs are exploring a move for Trubin, who remains under contract with Benfica until 2028.

The 24-year-old impressed heavily during the 2025-26 Champions League campaign, starting 10 matches and delivering several standout performances for the Portuguese giants.

Trubin reportedly possesses a release clause worth £86.7m, meaning Tottenham would almost certainly need to negotiate with Benfica if they hope to reduce the asking price to a more realistic figure.

Mass exodus at Spurs - who could leave in the summer?

© Imago

Alongside Vicario, senior leader Cristian Romero could also depart, with Atletico Madrid among the clubs maintaining a long-standing interest in the defender.

Micky van de Ven may likewise attract attention from Europe’s elite, although Tottenham are believed to be far more open to allowing Radu Dragusin to leave.

Mathys Tel and Yves Bissouma have also been linked with exits, while Randal Kolo Muani is not expected to secure a permanent stay following a disappointing season.

There is uncertainty surrounding Richarlison too as injuries continue to disrupt his progress, while Dominic Solanke could emerge as a target for rival Premier League clubs after another productive campaign.