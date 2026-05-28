Arsenal transfer news: Would the Gunners really be a better fit for Barcola than PSG?

By Axel Clody | 28 May 2026 17:13 , Last updated: 28 May 2026 17:15

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is expected to be a substitute for Saturday's Champions League final against Arsenal, with his future at the club increasingly uncertain ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old was an important figure in the first half of PSG's campaign, stepping up during a period of widespread attacking injuries. However, a serious ankle injury sustained against Chelsea on March 17th, combined with the return to fitness of his fellow forwards, has seen Barcola slip back into a squad role.

He now sits fourth in Luis Enrique's attacking pecking order, behind Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

According to L'Equipe, PSG have chosen to freeze negotiations over his future until after the final. The French international faces a significant decision this summer.

Barcola's uncertain future at PSG

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport

The winger has attracted attention in the Premier League, with Liverpool having tracked him for some time and Arsenal emerging as a potential frontrunner should he depart the French capital. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed both clubs' interest, saying of Arsenal: 'There is genuine interest. Arsenal like Barcola.'

On Liverpool, Romano added: 'Liverpool really appreciate Barcola. Barcola is still not signing a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain as of now, and so I would say Barcola could be again a serious option for Liverpool.'

If he does leave, Barcola will want assurances over regular first-team football. Whether Arsenal can provide that is far from straightforward.

More at home on the left, though capable of operating on either flank, Barcola would not challenge Bukayo Saka for the right wing berth, the England international is virtually undroppable at the Emirates, with Noni Madueke offering capable back-up.

The left side is less settled, though competition there remains meaningful. Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Eberechi Eze have all shared minutes in that position this season.

Would Barcola be guaranteed a starting spot at Arsenal?

© Imago / Sportsphoto

The key variable is that Martinelli and Trossard are both out of contract in June 2027 and feature among up to eight potential departures in the next window, alongside the likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Gabriel Jesus.

Should both exit, Barcola would have a golden opportunity to establish himself as Arsenal's first-choice left winger at a top European club, with Eze more naturally deployed as a number 10, his main competition in that scenario would be limited.

However, nothing is confirmed, and it would be surprising to see Arsenal offload both left-sided attackers in the same summer.

Comparing Barcola, Martinelli and Trossard on their Champions League statistics this season, Barcola and Martinelli emerge as similar profiles, pace-oriented, direct and dangerous in one-on-one situations. The pair recorded near-identical dribble counts, with Barcola completing 17 and Martinelli 16. The Brazilian edges the crossing metrics (35.7% accuracy against 28.6%), whereas the PSG winger leads on sprints (172 against 122) and defensive contribution (18 tackles against two).

Trossard offers a contrasting profile as a more inside-forward option, and Arteta notably preferred the Belgian to Martinelli for the second leg of Arsenal's Champions League semi-final win over Atletico Madrid.

Barcola, then, would not walk into a guaranteed starting role at Arsenal — unless Martinelli and Trossard both move on this summer.