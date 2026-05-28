Three wingers Arsenal could sign after missing out on Anthony Gordon, including £85m Liverpool target

By Lewis Blain | 28 May 2026 14:00

Arsenal appear set to miss out on one of their key attacking targets this summer, with Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon now reportedly edging closer to a move to Barcelona instead.

It is a frustrating development for manager Mikel Arteta, who has made signing another top-level winger one of the Gunners' key objectives heading into the transfer window.

After finally ending their 22‑year wait for a Premier League title, Arsenal know they must add greater depth, unpredictability and competition across the frontline if they are to ensure the triumph becomes the start of a sustained era, and not merely a one‑off breakthrough.

Mikel Arteta wants winger competition at Arsenal

© Imago / Sportimage

Arsenal’s recruitment strategy has made it clear that adding another winger is a major priority.

Gordon was viewed internally as an ideal fit due to his Premier League pedigree, versatility and intensity, but with the Newcastle star now closing in on a move abroad, the Gunners must pivot quickly.

On the right, Bukayo Saka remains heavily relied upon, while Gabriel Martinelli endured another inconsistent campaign.

Understandably, Arteta wants greater competition, more variety and a wider range of profiles in the wide areas next season.

Who could Arsenal now target after Anthony Gordon blow?

With Gordon seemingly off the table, Arsenal’s recruitment team will already be assessing alternative options capable of strengthening the squad.

Sports Mole looks at three intriguing names who could now emerge as serious targets.

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Yan Diomande may still be viewed as Liverpool’s priority this summer, but Arsenal should seriously consider hijacking the move.

The RB Leipzig winger is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young attackers and would offer the explosiveness Arsenal sometimes lack in transition.

Valued at around £85 million, Diomande would not come cheap, but his ceiling appears enormous. Arsenal’s recent success in developing young talent could also make the Emirates Stadium an attractive destination for the Ivory Coast international.

With Liverpool juggling multiple areas of the squad this summer, Arsenal may sense an opportunity to move aggressively and steal a march on their rivals.

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Jarrod Bowen could prove to be one of the smartest and most realistic options available.

There is growing speculation that West Ham United may need to cash in on key assets this summer, potentially opening the door for the Gunners to strike a deal at a reduced price.

Bowen’s versatility is surely a major attraction. He can operate on either wing or through the middle and already possesses years of Premier League experience.

At 29, he may not fit Arsenal’s typical long-term recruitment model, but his reliability, work ethic and output could make him an ideal addition for a team desperate to win major trophies now.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Morgan Rogers feels like the marquee option, with Arteta reportedly 'personally' leading the drive to bring him to north London.

The Aston Villa star has rapidly developed into one of the Premier League’s most dangerous attacking players, with Arsenal understood to be huge admirers of his versatility and physical profile.

Capable of playing from the left, centrally or as an inside-forward, the England star would give Arteta tactical flexibility while also adding directness and creativity.

A deal would likely cost around £100 million, but Arsenal increasingly look ready to spend big for elite-level attacking talent.

Given Rogers’ trajectory, signing him would feel like a genuine statement of intent from the Gunners.