Arsenal transfer news: Barcelona prepare 'official bid' for another Gunners target after Anthony Gordon

By Lewis Blain | 28 May 2026 12:34

Arsenal's summer transfer plans could already be facing significant complications despite the feel-good factor surrounding the club after their long-awaited Premier League title triumph.

Mikel Arteta appears determined to strengthen an already elite squad, but competition for Europe's best attacking players is intensifying at speed.

After seemingly missing out on Anthony Gordon following his agreement to join Barcelona, the Gunners may now face another major setback involving one of their top striker targets, Julian Alvarez.

Barcelona set to launch bid for Arsenal target Julian Alvarez

© Iconsport / Alterphotos / Icon Sport

Barcelona are reportedly preparing an 'official bid' for the Atletico Madrid forward after fresh talks with the player's representatives.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan giants are ready to submit a formal bid to their LaLiga rivals, and crucially intend to do so without including players in exchange.

Romano reported that Alvarez has already informed Atletico of his desire to leave after previously rejecting a proposed contract extension.

That development significantly increases the chances of a major summer move and places Barcelona firmly in the race for one of Europe's most sought-after forwards.

Arsenal have long admired Alvarez and viewed him as a potential transformative addition to Arteta's attack due to his versatility to operate both centrally and across the frontline.

What next for Arsenal and their summer transfer plans?

© Imago / Every Second Media

There is no doubt that this latest development would represent a frustrating blow for Arsenal, as losing out on Gordon already weakened one avenue Arteta had been exploring to improve the left side of his attack.

Missing Alvarez as well, arguably their standout striker target, would force the Gunners to rethink significant parts of their summer strategy.

The reality for elite clubs now is that the same small pool of world-class attacking talent is being chased by everyone.

Arsenal still possess enormous pulling power after finally ending their long title drought, but Barcelona remain one of the few clubs capable of competing emotionally and historically for players of Alvarez's calibre.

If the Argentina forward does head to Catalonia, then the north Londoners may have little choice but to pivot quickly toward alternative attacking targets.

The positive for Arteta is that the squad already looks strong enough to compete for major honours again next season, but adding another elite-level forward still feels essential if they want this title win to become the beginning of sustained dominance rather than a one-off breakthrough.