PSG lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Champions League final as Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi decisions made

By Ben Knapton | 28 May 2026 10:03 , Last updated: 28 May 2026 10:14

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique is still sweating on the fitness of Achraf Hakimi and Ousmane Dembele ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Arsenal in Budapest.

The former suffered a moderate hamstring injury against Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, before Dembele hurt his calf in a 2-1 loss to Paris FC on the final day of the Ligue 1 season.

Dembele is confident that he will shake off his minor issue in time to start at the Puskas Arena, but the same cannot be said for Hakimi, who will likely have to settle for a spot on the bench even if he is passed fit.

As a result, Enrique should deploy Warren Zaire-Emery as a makeshift right-back alongside Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Nuno Mendes, the latter two of whom are expected to overcome minor thigh niggles to make the first XI.

The Parisiens backline will be shielding Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, whose rival Lucas Chevalier is struggling with his own thigh problem but has been bumped down to number two anyway.

With Zaire-Emery required at right-back, Fabian Ruiz - who scored a stunner against Arsenal in last year's semi-finals - will link up with Portuguese pair Joao Neves and Vitinha in the engine room.

Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos are waiting in the wings if needed, but Dembele is on course to start in between Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who needs one more goal to set a new all-time record in one Champions League season for PSG; his current total of 10 is tied with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up against PSG in the Champions League final