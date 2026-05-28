Chelsea transfer news: How Xabi Alonso can generate £250m warchest through sales, loans in summer market

By Darren Plant | 28 May 2026 10:59 , Last updated: 28 May 2026 11:01

Incoming head coach Xabi Alonso has allegedly been told by Chelsea's hierarchy that he will be heavily involved in the signing of new players during the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard may also have the final say when it comes to decisions made over who will be added to a first-team squad that has just finished in 10th place in the Premier League table and failed to qualify for Europe.

As a result, there is less urgency to comply with UEFA's financial regulations. They were fined £26.7m in July for breaching those rules and warned of further punishment - potentially monetary, player registration-related or being banned for a season - if they do not get their accounts in order.

However, with considerably fewer matches on their 2026-27 schedule and BlueCo seemingly acknowledging their past mistakes, this is the time to have a squad clear-out and bolster their position with the Premier League financial regulations in the process.

Here, Sports Mole suggests how Chelsea can raise £250m through player sales and loans to provide Alonso with the funds to sign the established players with Premier League experience that the Blues crave.

Goalkeepers

© Imago

A number of reports on Wednesday revealed that Filip Jorgensen had already handed in a transfer request. Although the Denmark international has made 36 appearances across two seasons, just 11 have come in the Premier League.

With five years left on Jorgensen's contract, Chelsea could afford to facilitate a £3m season-long loan exit, but there may be clubs in the Premier League and Europe who are prepared to pay between £10m to £15m for the former Villarreal number one.

Chelsea may also decide to cut their losses with Gabriel Slonina, a former American starlet who was signed for approximately £8.5m in August 2022 and has never made a first-team appearance.

Loans at Belgian side Eupen and League One club Barnsley, where he only kept a combined total of seven clean sheets in 48 appearances, means that Chelsea will have to be open-minded to a sale for somewhere between £1m and £2m.

Defenders

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Marc Cucurella is allegedly keen for a return to Spain, with Atletico Madrid being linked with a move for the left-back.

With the 27-year-old's contract expiring in 2028 or 2029, Chelsea chiefs cannot be stubborn over a fee, and cashing in for somewhere between £40m and £45m feels reasonable for all concerned.

Fellow full-back Malo Gusto is another defensive asset who could, perhaps should, be sold, a consequence of his inconsistent decision-making, defending and the Blues, more often than not, being a poorer side with him in the team.

Chelsea can make a profit on their books with a sale for between £20m and £25m. As a 23-year-old, nine-cap France international, Gusto will attract interest.

Wesley Fofana possesses the same faults as his compatriot, yet his high wages mean that he may be in no rush to depart Stamford Bridge.

If Chelsea can find a way to facilitate a season-long loan exit for between £5m and £7m, they should take it.

Despite being a dressing-room leader and the oldest outfield player in the squad, the fact that Tosin Adarabioyo was acquired on a free transfer means that Chelsea have the opportunity to make a substantial profit on the 28-year-old. Recouping £8m to £10m is a realistic expectation.

© Imago / APL

Axel Disasi maintained his reputation on loan at West Ham United and could attract proposals in the region of £10m, while Chelsea need to find a club for Benoit Badiashile, who has struggled to put together a run of games. A season-long loan at former club Monaco or fellow BlueCo-owned team Strasbourg for a £4m to £5m fee could be ideal.

Lastly, Chelsea may look to find a buyer for Aaron Anselmino, another defender who has suffered injury issues. Having barely played for Strasbourg during the second half of 2025-26, Blues chiefs may approach his former loan club and known admirers Borussia Dortmund to enquire whether they want to do business for anywhere between £6m and £10m.

Midfielders

A report on Wednesday claimed that Chelsea had set Enzo Fernandez's asking price at £120m. If Manchester City and Real Madrid refuse to meet those demands, BlueCo will have to be more realistic.

With Chelsea allegedly eager to resolve the Argentina international's future as soon as possible, it would make sense to give the green light to a proposal in the region of £85m. That would still ensure that Chelsea make a substantial profit on their books, one of three reasons Sports Mole recently identified as to why Fernandez should be sold this summer.

© Iconsport / PA Images

The time is also right to find a new club for Romeo Lavia, who has still not completed 90 minutes across his three seasons at Chelsea.

While a season-long loan is more likely than a sale, Chelsea should give consideration to offers in the region of £20m. Although that would represent a loss on their books, the Belgian's injury record means that no club will be willing to pay in excess of that figure.

Attackers

Last summer, Chelsea spent over £90m to sign Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho, but the duo either do not possess the experience or output to be regulars in the starting lineup, or provide a good-enough option off the substitutes' bench.

If Chelsea can attract a season-long loan fee of £5m apiece for these two players, they should be giving it serious consideration.

The same applies for Liam Delap. Some Premier League clubs will be prepared to pay a £5m loan fee for the Englishman, who needs regular starts at a club where he will be viewed as the main man.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Marc Guiu's being signed for £5m in 2024 means that Chelsea may look to cash in on the former Barcelona starlet for a profit. If that cannot be secured, a foreign loan - potentially at a La Liga club where he will be first choice - would suit the 20-year-old when he has struggled to win over three different head coaches this season.

David Datro Fofana should also be departing Chelsea on a permanent basis. The Ivorian has now represented five different clubs on loan since his last Blues appearance - never playing more than 17 times for a single club - and Chelsea should sell if they can recoup between £3m to £5m.