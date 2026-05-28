Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez's election rival 'eyeing' Paris Saint-Germain trio

By Axel Clody | 28 May 2026 09:19

With the race for the Real Madrid presidency in full swing, Paris Saint-Germain and three of their stars could reportedly become collateral damage.

Recently, in order to quell the unrest surrounding the Spanish club after another trophyless season, Florentino Perez announced presidential elections. The announcement has delayed the arrival of Jose Mourinho, who is now more expensive, and has brought forward a candidate, Spanish businessman Enrique Riquelme.

The latter, who has been making a string of announcements in the media - 'I have already signed two major internationals' - has reportedly made a move towards PSG.

Riquelme's Real Madrid want three PSG key men

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

According to information relayed on X by PSG Inside-Actus, Florentino Perez's opponent has reportedly made approaches for major players at the French club, just days before the Champions League final against Arsenal.

As well as former Real Madrid player Achraf Hakimi (27), who was at the club between 2006 and 2020, the businessman is said to be keen on left-back Nuno Mendes (23) and midfielder Vitinha (26).

The fact remains that PSG have no intention of selling their three key men, and the players themselves have no desire to leave either.

At the beginning of April, the Moroccan was frank about his future, insisting that he wanted to play in Paris for 'a long time' yet. Vitinha also commented on his future in response to interest from Real Madrid, with the player feeling it would be 'foolish' to leave PSG. As for the left-back, Luis Enrique is a huge fan - 'he can even play as a number nine'.

PSG and Real Madrid on relatively good terms

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

While Real Madrid snatched Kylian Mbappe from PSG on a free transfer in 2024, the two heavyweights of world football do not have a bad relationship.

That suggests the Spanish club, with Florentino Perez at the helm, will not be looking at the three Parisian players, especially as their status within the French club appears to make transfers impossible.

And Paris Saint-Germain have all the less reason to worry given that Real Madrid's current president is the clear favourite to succeed himself. While the club from the French capital may not appreciate Enrique Riquelme's manoeuvre, the chances of it coming to fruition currently appear to be nil.