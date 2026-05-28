Tottenham transfer news: Summer window is “critical” to undergo “complete reset” as multiple signings are lined up

By Oliver Thomas | 28 May 2026 09:14

Tottenham Hotspur chief executive Vinai Venkatesham believes that the summer transfer window is “critical” if the club wishes to undergo a “complete reset” after narrowly avoiding Premier League relegation.

Spurs finished 17th in the top-flight table for the second year running after a 1-0 win over Everton on the final weekend of a turbulent season secured their safety.

There was an overwhelming sense of relief at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs escaped the daunting prospect of Championship football, but their attention has swiftly shifted to putting things right in the new campaign.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who arrived in April and recorded three wins and two draws in the Tottenham’s final seven league games, has insisted that the club “can't make the same mistakes” if they wish to improve next season.

Peter Charrington, Spurs’ non-executive chairman has since revealed in a statement that the club needs to commit to ‘investing across multiple transfer windows’ to address the balance of the De Zerbi’s first-team squad.

In addition, the Lewis family have vowed to rebuild trust with the club's supporters and have committed to "meaningful change" in an end-of-season open letter issued to the fans.

© Imago / IMAGO / Mark Pain

Key characteristics for new Spurs signings highlighted ahead of “critical” window

Venkatesham has endorsed those sentiments and has expressed how important it is for the club to make significant changes over the summer, including player recruitment.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Venkatesham said: "The squad needs work, and the squad hasn't got the right balance. We need experience and leadership, and also that kind of physical robustness to play in the most demanding league that exists.

"We need to strengthen the club over multiple transfer windows, but this transfer window, in particular, is going to be critical."

Following Spurs’ final-day victory, De Zerbi stated that “we have 10, 11, 12 players who are good enough to stay”, while top-level arrivals are required this summer for the club to grow under his management.

"I think [De Zerbi] has made an extraordinary impact so far," Venkatesham added. "We have to recognise that it's early days, and we also need to recognise that he's come into a very specific situation.

© Imago / News Images

"It is hard to underestimate the scale of the challenge he walked into. And it's hard to describe what a significant impact he has had in the dressing room with all the players.

"I think he's an excellent coach, and we think that he plays the style of football that our supporters and the broader football public want to see."

Robertson, Senesi, Savinho, Palhinha all wanted by Spurs

Tottenham have already begun the process of signing new players, with experienced left-back Andrew Robertson set to become one of their first additions after agreeing terms with the Liverpool legend ahead of his exit from Anfield on a free transfer.

It has also been reported that Spurs have a ‘verbal agreement’ in place to sign Bournemouth centre-back Marco Senesi when he becomes a free agent.

In addition, the North Londoners are planning to reignite their interest in Manchester City winger Savinho, while midfielder Joao Palhinha has expressed his desire to stay at the club, who have a £25.9m option to make his loan deal from Bayern Munich permanent this summer.