Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'reactivate talks' to sign £30m target, and he's 'open to the move'

By Lewis Blain | 26 May 2026 07:43 , Last updated: 26 May 2026 07:43

Tottenham Hotspur are already moving aggressively behind the scenes ahead of what is expected to be a significant summer rebuild under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

After navigating a turbulent campaign, narrowly avoiding relegation, Spurs look determined to inject more quality and unpredictability into the squad as they push to re-establish themselves among the Premier League’s elite.

And one name back on their radar is Savinho, a familiar target who came close to joining the club last summer before a previously agreed deal collapsed.

Spurs reignite Savinho interest after transfer near miss last summer

© Imago / Every Second Media

The Manchester City winger has reportedly re-emerged as a key target, with transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano now revealing that Spurs have now restarted discussions over a possible move.

"Understand Tottenham have now reactivated talks to sign Savinho this summer," he said. "Initial discussions underway after last summer deal was on, then collapsed as Man City decided not to sell."

Romano added: "Savio, open to the move."

The Brazilian only joined Manchester City in a £30 million deal in July 2024, but opportunities have been relatively limited.

Despite making only seven league starts, he has still contributed seven goal involvements in just 1,502 minutes across all competitions.

Premier League rivals Newcastle United are also understood to be monitoring the situation.

Would Savinho be a good signing for Spurs under Roberto De Zerbi?

© Imago

On paper, this is a move that carries plenty of logic.

Tottenham have lacked consistent quality in wide areas throughout the season, with injuries, inconsistency and uncertainty around several attackers exposing the need for greater depth and creativity.

Savinho’s profile aligns naturally with what De Zerbi typically demands from his wingers.

Pep Guardiola’s assessment earlier in the campaign was particularly telling: "He has an incredible ability and quality. He makes one action fine, second fine, third miss it, fourth mistake, fifth mistake, the sixth try again and try again. His work rate is impressive, and he's so aggressive on both sides."

Those traits matter. Spurs have often lacked attackers willing and able to repeatedly take risks, break lines, and destabilise defences.

There are still fair questions, however. Savinho remains relatively inexperienced at the highest level, and his defensive one‑v‑one work has been criticised in the past.

But Tottenham would be acquiring a highly talented winger with Premier League exposure, elite coaching behind him and significant room for development.