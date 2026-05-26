Preview: Corinthians vs Platense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 26 May 2026 07:15

Corinthians host Platense on Wednesday at the Neo Quimica Arena in the final matchday of Group E in the 2026 Copa Libertadores. Already assured of a place in the round of 16 and guaranteed to finish top of the group with 11 points, the Brazilian side will now aim to strengthen their standing among the group-stage leaders in pursuit of home advantage in the knockout rounds.

While Platense and Independiente Santa Fe battle directly for the second qualifying spot, Corinthians are still expected to approach the contest with intensity despite the absence of qualification pressure. The match also marks the club’s final home fixture before the pause for the 2026 World Cup, adding extra motivation to close out the group stage on a positive note.

Match preview

Corinthians take to the field in the final round of the 2026 Libertadores group stage in a position that seemed unlikely at the start of the season.

Under Fernando Diniz, the club have won three and drawn two of their five matches, accumulating 11 points and securing top spot in Group E. The focus now turns to finishing as high as possible among the overall standings to ensure home advantage in the knockout phase.

In the Brasileirao, the picture is less settled. Corinthians sit 15th with 21 points and are under pressure to distance themselves from the lower end of the table. A recent victory over Atletico-MG brought temporary relief and boosted the squad's confidence ahead of the Libertadores showdown.

Fernando Diniz has quickly imposed a model built on possession, constant movement and territorial control — hallmarks of what has come to be known as "Dinizismo". Corinthians have scored eight goals and conceded only two in the group stage, establishing one of the most solid defensive records in the competition. Despite inconsistency in attack in the Brasileirao, the side are showing consistent tactical development.

The Neo Quimica Arena has once again become one of Corinthians' key pillars this season. The club have equalled their best home winning streak — six consecutive victories — since their seventh Brazilian title in 2017, strengthening the bond between squad and supporters. After a turbulent start to the year, the Libertadores has restored a sense of confidence around the club.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

On the other side, Platense are concluding a historically significant group-stage campaign on the continental stage. The Argentine club qualified for the Libertadores after winning the 2025 Apertura — the first national title in the club's history. The competition has since become a landmark moment for the Vicente Lopez side.

With seven points, Platense sit second in Group E and still need a positive result to confirm their place in the round of 16. A defeat would leave them relying on at least a draw from Santa Fe, who visit already-eliminated Penarol at the same time.

In the Argentine league, Platense have been unable to replicate the consistency they showed in winning the national title. The club sit 12th in the 2026 Clausura and are enduring a more difficult domestic season. Nevertheless, the Libertadores has absorbed much of the squad's and the board's attention.

Wednesday's contest carries a weight that goes beyond the group standings. In the first meeting between the sides in April, Corinthians won 2-0 in Argentina and took firm control of the group.

Platense now face the challenge of overturning that record in Itaquera to stay alive in their first-ever Libertadores campaign.

Corinthians Copa Libertadores form:

W W W D D

Corinthians form (all competitions):

D W W L D W

Platense Copa Libertadores form:

L W W D L

Platense form (all competitions):

L W L D W L

Team News

© Imago / Rebeca Schumacker

Corinthians head into the fixture with a number of notable absentees. Hugo remains sidelined with a meniscus injury, while Joao Pedro Tchoca is recovering from a groin problem. Kaique is also out with cruciate ligament damage, and Vitinho continues to be absent due to hip discomfort.

On a more positive note, Memphis Depay has shown physical improvement following a thigh muscle injury. The forward was included in the squad against Atletico-MG and could feature here before the Dutch squad assembles for the World Cup.

For Platense, the challenge against Corinthians is further complicated by an extensive absentee list. Their most significant selection concern is the suspension of Guido Mineiro, who is absent after accumulating yellow cards.

Beyond that, the Argentine club's treatment room is heavily occupied, severely limiting their manager's options. Tomas Nasif (knee cruciate ligament), Kevin Retamar (tendon), Victor Cuesta (chest injury), Celias Ingenthron (knee sprain), Franco Minerva and Marcos Portilho (both with groin problems) and Gonzalo Goni (Achilles tendon) are all ruled out.

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Hugo Souza; Pedro Milans, Gabriel Paulista, Gustavo Henrique, Fabrizio Angileri; Allan, Raniele, Matheus Pereira, Rodrigo Garro; Lingard (Labyad), Memphis Depay. Manager: Fernando Diniz.

Platense possible starting lineup:

Matias Borgogno; Agustin Lagos, Ignacio Vazquez, Mateo Mendia, Tomas Silva; Ivan Gomez, Maximiliano Amarfil, Ferreira, Franco Zapiola; Guido Mainero, Gonzalo Lencina. Manager: Walter Zunino.

We say: Corinthians 2-0 Platense

Corinthians are expected to rotate their squad with qualification already secured, with Fernando Diniz likely to make several changes to the starting lineup. That may reduce some of the hosts’ usual attacking intensity, though playing at the Neo Quimica Arena still gives them a clear advantage.

Platense, meanwhile, require at least a draw to secure progression and are therefore expected to adopt a cautious, defence-first approach while looking to threaten on the counter-attack. Even with a rotated side, Corinthians remain the favourites to claim victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.