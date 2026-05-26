Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso prepares 'mega clean up' with four Blues stars at risk of leaving

By Lewis Blain | 26 May 2026 07:20

Chelsea could be preparing for one of the most dramatic summers of the BlueCo era, as new manager Xabi Alonso begins shaping plans for his first full season at Stamford Bridge.

Following another turbulent campaign and failure to secure European football, significant changes are expected across the squad as the club attempts to build a more balanced and competitive group.

And while arrivals will naturally dominate much of the discussion, fresh reports suggest several big-name stars could also face uncertain futures.

Xabi Alonso preparing Chelsea squad shake-up this summer

© Imago / Pressinphoto

According to reports from Spain, Alonso is preparing what has been described as a 'mega clean-up' as he assesses Chelsea's current squad ahead of the new campaign.

The report claims multiple high-profile names could become vulnerable despite their importance to the side.

Enzo Fernandez has been highlighted as one of the major talking points, alongside Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Marc Cucurella.

However, the situations around those players appear very different.

The report itself admits Chelsea are not actively looking to sell Fernandez, and Alonso reportedly views him as one of the squad's central figures moving forward.

Palmer similarly feels difficult to imagine leaving given his influence, while Joao Pedro and Cucurella may attract attention after strong individual campaigns.

Still, with Chelsea needing to balance squad planning and financial considerations, speculation surrounding exits is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

Real Madrid and Man City could go head-to-head over Enzo Fernandez

© Iconsport / PA Images

Fernandez’s situation is arguably the most intriguing of all.

The Chelsea captain has been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester City, while Paris Saint‑Germain are also said to admire him.

Recent speculation intensified after suggestions that his behaviour following Chelsea’s final match hinted at a possible farewell, though those interpretations remain far from conclusive.

City’s interest would track logically, as Enzo Maresca, who is expected to take charge at the Etihad, has openly praised Fernandez in the past, and Madrid continue to explore long‑term midfield options.

Even so, Chelsea would demand a huge fee for a player who cost over £100 million and now wears the armband.

A squad refresh under Alonso feels realistic, though a mass exodus of the club’s biggest names feels far less so.

Fernandez, Palmer and arguably even Pedro look like players Alonso would prefer to build around rather than sacrifice. But if Chelsea receive enormous offers and need to reshape multiple areas of the squad, even the so‑called untouchables can find themselves part of difficult conversations.