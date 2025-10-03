Manchester City announce that Savinho, who was strongly linked with Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until 2031.

Manchester City have announced that Savinho has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until 2031.

The 21-year-old Brazil international is in his second season with the Citizens after joining from sister club Troyes for an initial £21m in the summer of 2024.

Savinho featured regularly under manager Pep Guardiola in his maiden campaign on the blue side of Manchester, chipping in with three goals and 13 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions, as well as lifting the 2024 Community Shield.

Guardiola recently claimed that Savinho has the potential to develop into a “top-class player” at Man City having already shown glimpses of his talent since arriving in England.

The skilful winger’s performances caught the attention of Tottenham Hotspur in the summer and Thomas Frank’s side were pushing to sign the youngster towards the end of the transfer window.

It was reported that Savinho was open to joining Spurs and he did not feature in any of Man City’s Premier League fixtures in August amidst uncertainty over his future, with Guardiola stating that his absence was due to injury.



A special day ? pic.twitter.com/QsF6VbIn3V

— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 3, 2025

Savinho “proud” to commit future to Man City as he continues to fulfil his “dream”

However, Savinho has performed a U-turn on his future at Man City, who have been determined to keep hold of the winger and informed Spurs that they have no interest in selling him in the summer.

Savinho has labelled Man City as “the best club in the world” and he has explained why committing his future to the Citizens is “special” for both himself and his family.

“First of all, I want to thank God for this new opportunity to sign another contract with Manchester City,” Savinho told the club’s official website. “I’m really happy and my family is also very happy. I feel fulfilled!

“My dream since I was little was always to play for Manchester City, and I managed to achieve that, and now, extending my contract here makes it even more special. I feel really proud and I hope to continue and be very happy here at Manchester City.”

Explaining what is special about Man City, the winger added: “I think everything - the manager, the players, the best club in the world, the club’s structure as well.

“Since the first day I arrived here the club has given me full support on every level - personal, family. My family is really happy here too - my daughter, my wife - so I’m very happy.”

“It’s a very special feeling to know that Pep and the club have placed such faith in me. It really means a lot to me and my family,” Savinho added.

Savinho: “I will give my best to help Man City win trophies”

Savinho believes he has developed into a better player since arriving at the Etihad and he is confident that Guardiola and his coaching staff will continue to help enhance his development.

“I think I’ve improved a lot,” the winger said. “In this first season, working with the staff and with Pep, I’m really happy to have developed under him.

“I think I’ve improved a lot tactically. Technically too - I understand the game better, I’ve learnt to read it better, to know what it asks in certain moments. Of course, I’m still very young and I have a lot to improve.”

“[Man City fans] can expect lots of joy on the pitch, goals, assists,” Savinho continued. “I will give my best to help Manchester City win trophies, which is the most important thing.

“I hope to put my name in the club’s history by winning trophies. So I hope to do that together with my teammates and finish the season with lots of silverware.”

Man City’s No.26 is the latest first-team star to commit his future to the club after Nico O’Reilly, who extended his contract last week, while Ruben Dias and Rico Lewis have also penned fresh terms this season.

It is understood that the Citizens are also keen to hold talks with Phil Foden, Rodri, Josko Gvardiol and John Stones over new contracts, with the latter’s current deal due to expire next summer.