Manchester City announce that a long-term Chelsea target has signed a new five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have announced that academy graduate Nico O’Reilly has signed a new five-year contract, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2030.

O’Reilly, whose previous deal at the Etihad Stadium was due to expire in 2028, has made a notable impression in Pep Guardiola’s first team since making his senior debut in the 2024 Community Shield game.

The 20-year-old joined City’s academy at the age of eight and captained the club’s Under-18s to a third successive national title in 2022-23, ending the campaign on a high by winning the Players’ Player of the Year award.

O’Reilly impressed for Man City’s Elite Development Squad the following season after an injury setback in the first half of the campaign, before stepping up to Guardiola’s senior squad in 2024-25.

The highly-rated youngster came through the Citizens' youth ranks as an attacking midfielder, but he has predominantly operated as a left-back under Guardiola, making 27 first-team appearances in all competitions.

O’Reilly was a standout performer for Man City in last season’s FA Cup, contributing with three goals and two assists in six games as the Citizens progressed to the final where they lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace.

O’Reilly “proud” to commit future to Man City despite Chelsea links

Man City’s No.33 has already played six times for the club so far this season and his new deal is just reward for his impressive rise and consistent performances.

O’Reilly had been strongly linked with a number of clubs in England and abroad throughout 2025, including Chelsea who recently 'increased their pursuit' of the versatile Englishman, according to reports.

However, Chelsea’s hopes of luring O’Reilly to Stamford Bridge are now dead and buried, as the youngster is delighted to have committed his long-term future to his boyhood club.

“This is a day I will never forget,” he told Man City’s official website. “I have been at City since the age of eight, and to have made it into the first team and have played matches is a dream come true. To be rewarded with a new contract really is special.

“I am really proud and so is my mum! She has sacrificed so much to get me to where I am today, so I am just as happy for her as I am for myself.

“But in truth, this is just the beginning for me. I have come so far, but I want to keep pushing now, improving every day, and become the best player I can be. Here at City, with Pep as manager, I know I can do that. This is the best place for a footballer to be.

“I want to thank everyone who works in the Academy, all my teammates, Pep, the coaching staff and the City fans because without all those people supporting me along the way, none of this would have been possible for me.”

O’Reilly has “huge potential”, says Man City chief Viana

Director of football Hugo Viana added: “Everyone at Manchester City is proud of our Academy and Nico is a great example of why that is.

“Any young City player should look to Nico and learn from how he conducts himself on and off the pitch. If they do that, they won’t go far wrong.

“He is technically assured, intelligent and a brilliant reader of the game. His progress since stepping into the first team has been excellent and we feel he has so much more to offer. He really does have huge potential.

“Nico is also a fantastic person. He is so focused on his football, which is what we want from our young players.

“I am delighted for him and his family, and we are looking forward to seeing him develop further in the coming years.”

O’Reilly’s new deal comes just under two weeks after fellow academy starlet Rico Lewis extended his contract at Man City until 2030.

Man City are allegedly close to agreeing a new six-year contract with Savinho, who was linked with Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, while the Citizens are also set to open talks with John Stones, Rodri and Phil Foden over new contracts in the near future.