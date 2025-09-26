Pep Guardiola makes a prediction for Manchester City winger Savinho, who is reportedly close to agreeing a new long-term contract at the club.

Pep Guardiola believes that Manchester City winger Savinho has the potential to develop into a “top-class player” at the Etihad Stadium.

The 21-year-old joined the Citizens from sister club Troyes for an initial £21m last summer after excelling in La Liga on loan at fellow City Football Group outfit Girona in the 2023-24 campaign.

Savinho showed glimpses of his talent during his debut season at Man City in 2024-25, chipping in with a team-high eight Premier League assists, but he only scored three goals in 48 games across all competitions.

Nevertheless, Tottenham Hotspur expressed a strong interest in Savinho during the summer transfer window, with new head coach Thomas frank said to be an admirer of the Brazil international.

Spurs failed with an offer in the region of €50m (£43.3m) for Savinho and a transfer away from the Etihad ultimately failed to materialise after Man City made it clear that the winger is not for sale.

Multiple reports are now claiming that Savinho is close to agreeing a new six-year contract at Man City until 2031, and confirmation of his extension would seemingly end speculation over his future.

Savinho can become a “top-class player” at Man City, says Guardiola

Savinho was absent with an unknown injury in August amidst speculation over his future, but he has returned to Guardiola’s squad since the transfer window closed and scored his first goal of the season in Man City’s 2-0 EFL Cup third-round win over Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of Man City's Premier League clash with Burnley on Saturday, Guardiola has said that Savinho will become an important first-team player as soon as he improves on his output in the final third.

“Savinho in the moment will make it click in the final third, the goal for example [against Huddersfield],” said Guardiola.

“His numbers for goals and assists last season - Savinho created a lot, and in the final third, [he needs to] be active in the right moment. The moment he does that, he’s young, he will be a top-class player.

“He created a lot against Huddersfield and for me, analyse what they do, the body language it doesn’t matter. He will make this step - it will come. Savinho will be a top player for Man City.”

Savinho has earned 13 senior international caps for Brazil and is hoping to secure a spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

At club level, the winger is set to battle with Oscar Bobb, Jeremy Doku, Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki for regular starts on Man City’s flanks, the latter two are currently sidelined with injury, though.