Manchester City were far from their best but still eased past a helpless Huddersfield Town with a 2-0 win in their EFL Cup third-round meeting on Wednesday.

Despite dominating possession in the first half, Manchester City struggled to create clear-cut chances against the deep Huddersfield Town defence, though they managed to break the deadlock thanks to a stunning driven effort from Phil Foden, while the Terriers largely failed to venture out of their own half and were unable to register a single shot on target.

It was more of the same in the second half as the visitors controlled possession, but they were made to wait until the 74th minute to net their second, when Savinho rocketed in off the underside of the crossbar, sealing the win for Man City as they comfortably progressed past their League One hosts.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Manchester City were far from their best tonight but still managed to easily progress past the helpless Huddersfield Town, securing a comfortable 2-0 win.

The Terriers may have defended bravely for the 90 minutes, limiting Man City to few chances of note, but the Citizens dominated possession and looked comfortable throughout the entire match, appearing never truly in doubt of recording the victory.

Despite the win, Pep Guardiola may have been wanting a more dynamic performance from his side, as despite taking 17 shots, they were only able to create 1.17 expected goals, including both of their strikes being superb finishes - a long-ranged goal from Foden and a rocket from Savinho.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN VS. MANCHESTER CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Phil Foden goal vs. Huddersfield Town (19th min, Huddersfield Town 0-1 Manchester City)



Phil Foden unleashes a lovely strike to put Manchester City ahead against Huddersfield



Foden fires Manchester City into the lead with an absolute beauty!

Foden receives the ball in a congested area outside the Huddersfield Town penalty area and plays a clever one-two with Divine Mukasa to create space.

The attacking midfielder takes one touch to set and unleashes a driving strike towards goal, flying past the helpless Lee Nicholls and into the bottom right corner.

Savinho goal vs. Huddersfield Town (74th min, Huddersfield Town 0-2 Manchester City)



"What a finish, what a goal" Savinho fires in a second for Manchester City



Man City finally have their second - Savinho hammers his strike into the roof of the net!

The ball drops to Foden on the edge of the penalty area, and the midfielder feints to shoot but passes off to Savinho on the left side of the box.

Savinho takes one touch and strikes a venomous effort past Nicholls, the ball rattling off the underside of the crossbar and bouncing into the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - PHIL FODEN

On a night where Man City largely struggled to break down the stern Huddersfield Town defence, Foden played a key part in both of their goals.

The attacking midfielder brilliantly combined with Mukasa before unleashing a fierce strike into the bottom corner from distance for the opener, while Foden also played a key role in Savinho's second, grabbing the assist for the Brazilian's goal.

Foden's creative abilities were further underlined with the most chances created of any player tonight (three), while he also showed great determination for the Citizens, winning four duels in his 77 minutes of action.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN VS. MANCHESTER CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Huddersfield Town 25%-75% Manchester City

Shots: Huddersfield Town 5-17 Manchester City

Shots on target: Huddersfield Town 0-7 Manchester City

Corners: Huddersfield Town 1-5 Manchester City

Fouls: Huddersfield Town 6-8 Manchester City

WHAT NEXT?

Huddersfield Town's League One promotion push will continue on Saturday night when they travel to St James Park to face Exeter City.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will look to bounce back from the disappointment of conceding a last-minute equaliser to Arsenal when they host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

