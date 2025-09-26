Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola provides the latest update on the fitness of Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Burnley.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Erling Haaland is fit and available for play for Manchester City in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

The Norwegian has made a prolific start to the new campaign for club and country, scoring a remarkable 13 goals in just eight appearances, including six Premier League strikes in five games for Man City.

Haaland was on the scoresheet once again last weekend as he tucked away a superb opener in the Citizens’ 1-1 draw with Premier League rivals Arsenal in which Guardiola’s men conceded a 93rd-minute equaliser at the Emirates Stadium.

The 25-year-old was withdrawn in the 75th minute when Man City were leading at the Emirates Stadium, with Guardiola revealing after the match that he came off with a minor back issue.

Haaland was absent from training before being omitted from City’s matchday squad for Wednesday’s 2-0 EFL Cup third-round win over Huddersfield Town, raising concerns about his fitness ahead of this weekend’s league encounter with Burnley.

However, Haaland was spotted in team training on Thursday and Guardiola confirmed at his pre-match press conference on Friday that the striker is “ready” to play against the Clarets.

Kovacic could return against Burnley, but four City stars remain out

In a further boost for Man City, Guardiola has revealed that midfielder Mateo Kovacic “maybe” in contention for a return to action on Saturday.

Kovacic underwent Achilles surgery in June, forcing him to miss Man City’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign over the summer and each of the club's first seven competitive games in all competitions of the new season.

Four players who remain unavailable for selection are Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov, as they all continue to recover from injury.

Guardiola stated at the end of August that Cherki would be sidelined for two months, but recent reports from France claim that the playmaker’s thigh injury has ‘healed’ and he could be read to return to action as early as next week.

Both Marmoush and Khusanov could also make a return at the beginning of next month, while it is understood that Ait-Nouri will target a comeback after the international break.

After making nine changes in midweek, Guardiola is expected to recall a number of his star names for Saturday’s clash with Burnley, with Haaland, Rodri, Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku all in contention to feature in the first XI after being rested against Huddersfield.

