Manchester City confirm their starting lineup for tonight’s EFL Cup third-round tie against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Erling Haaland has been left out of Manchester City’s matchday squad for tonight’s EFL Cup third-round tie against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Pep Guardiola suggested at his pre-match press conference that the Norwegian striker, who scored his sixth Premier League goal in five games in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Arsenal before coming off in the 75th minute, was a fitness doubt after he did not take part in training earlier this week.

Haaland has subsequently been left out of the City squad entirely, with one eye on Saturday’s Premier League clash against Burnley, while Rodri, Josko Gvardiol, Jeremy Doku and Abdukodir Khusanov are also absent, the latter is ruled out through injury.

Guardiola has mad a total of nine changes to the side that has begun the last three matches in all competitions, with six academy players hand starts.

Eighteen-year-old starlet Divine Mukasa is handed his full senior debut and he is set to operate in midfield alongside Nico Gonzalez.

It remains to be seen who will begin as full-backs; Rico Lewis, Matheus Nunes and Nico O’Reilly are all handed starts, but one of those is expected to play in midfield, while John Stones - Man City’s captain this evening - and Nathan Ake will start at centre-back, protecting James Trafford in goal.

In the absence of Haaland, Phil Foden could be tasked with operating as a false nine, but Oscar Bobb could also take up the central role, while Savinho is expected to begin on either flank, potentially on the left if Bobb is deployed on the right.

Meanwhile, Kalvin Phillips is in the matchday squad for the first time this season after recovering from Achilles surgery and the midfielder could make his first Man City appearance since 2023.

Redmond handed first Huddersfield start as Grant makes seven changes

As for Huddersfield, Lee Grant has made a total of seven changes to the side that played out a 0-0 draw with Burton Albion in League One last weekend.

Aston Villa loanee Zepiqueno Redmond, 19, is handed his first start for the club and is set to lead the attack along with Dion Charles.

Nineteen-year-old defender Daniel Vost will start his third successive game in the EFL Cup, and just his fifth senior match for the Terriers, while Sean Roughan, Murray Wallace, Ben Wiles and Marcus Harness are also named in the first XI.

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls retains his place between the sticks, while top scorer Joe Taylor - who has five goals to his name so far this term - is named on the substitutes’ bench.

Huddersfield Town starting lineup: Nicholls, Sorensen, Wallace, Wiles, Harness, Charles, Kasumu, Feeney, Roughan, Redmond, Vost

Subs: Goodman, Ledson, Low, Taylor, Castledine, Radulovic, May, Ashia, Sway

Manchester City starting lineup: Trafford; Nunes, Stones, Ake, O’Reilly; Lewis, Gonzalez; Bobb, Mukasa, Savinho; Foden

Subs: Donnarumma, Dias, Reijnders, Bernardo, Phillips, Braithwaite, J. Heskey, Mfuni, R. Heskey

