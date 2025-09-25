Sports Mole rounds up Manchester City’s injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League derby clash with Burnley on Saturday.

Manchester City will be looking to claim their fourth win in five matches across all competitions when they welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium for a Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

Back-to-back victories over rivals Man United and Napoli were followed by a 1-1 draw with Arsenal last weekend, but Pep Guardiola’s side returned to winning ways with a 2-0 success over Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday night.

The Citizens were without a number of first-team players against their League One opponents, and while some were rested, others remain in the treatment room nursing injuries.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of this weekend’s contest with Scott Parker’s side.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: September 27 (vs. Burnley)

Erling Haaland was taken off in the final 15 minutes of Man City’s draw with Arsenal after sustaining a minor back issue, before being left out of the matchday squad against Huddersfield, but Guardiola is hopeful that his leading marksman will be fit to return this weekend.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: September 27 (vs. Burnley)

Rayan Ait-Nouri has missed the last three games with an ankle problem, but the left-back might be in contention to return to the matchday squad this weekend.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 5 (vs. Brentford)

Abdukodir Khusanov was taken off at half time in the draw with Arsenal and prior to the win at Huddersfield, Guardiola confirmed that the defender will be sidelined for three games.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: October 5 (vs. Brentford)

Omar Marmoush has missed Man City’s last three matches with a knee injury sustained on international duty with Egypt earlier this month, but a return at the beginning of October cannot be ruled out for the attacker.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 5 (vs. Borussia Dortmund)

Guardiola confirmed at the end of August that summer signing Rayan Cherki would be sidelined for seven or eight weeks with a thigh injury, with the Frenchman set to target a return in early to mid-November.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Everton)

Guardiola recently revealed that Mateo Kovacic is making progress in his recovery after undergoing Achilles surgery in the summer, and a return for the midfielder after October’s international break could be on the cards.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.

