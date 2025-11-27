Man City vs. Leeds: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Nov 2025 08:00 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 00:14

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 110

Man City wins: 49

Draws: 18

Leeds wins: 43

Manchester City and Leeds United have faced each other a total of 110 times across all competitions, with the Citizens marginally leading the overall head-to-head record having posted 49 wins to the Whites' 43, while 18 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

The first seven encounters were won by Man City, including their very first in the old Division One back in December 1924 (3-0), before Leeds celebrated their first triumph over the Citizens in October 1928, winning 4-1 on home soil.

Indeed, Man City and Leeds had their fair share of battles in Divisions One and Two over the years. The Citizens won 20 of the first 35 league meetings up until 1963 (D5 L10) before the Whites responded by coming out on top in 15 of the next 25 matches (D2 L8) up to the late 1970s.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-92) Man City and Leeds have butted heads 20 times to date and there has been little to separate the two teams, with the former picking up eight victories to the latter's seven, with five draws having also been played out.

Man City won the first Premier League meeting against Leeds by a 4-0 scoreline at Maine Road in November 1992, before the Whites enjoyed a six-game unbeaten run (D3 L3), keeping four clean sheets in the process.

Leeds celebrated their biggest league win over Man City in January 2001 when a brace from substitute Robbie Keane inspired the Whites to a 4-0 away victory. However, the biggest winning margin in this fixture belongs to the Citizens, who put Leeds to the sword 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium in December 2021, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring twice.

Including that thumping win, Man City have prevailed in each of their last four meetings with Leeds, most recently winning 2-1 at the Etihad in May 2023 thanks to a first-half brace from Ilkay Gundogan.

Previous meetings

May 06, 2023: Manchester City 2-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 28, 2022: Leeds United 1-3 Manchester City (Premier League)

Apr 30, 2022: Leeds United 0-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

Dec 14, 2021: Manchester City 7-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Apr 10, 2021: Manchester City 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Oct 03, 2020: Leeds United 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Feb 17, 2013: Manchester City 4-0 Leeds United (FA Cup)

Mar 22, 2004: Leeds United 2-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Dec 22, 2003: Manchester City 1-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Jan 11, 2003: Manchester City 2-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Aug 17, 2002: Leeds United 3-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Jan 13, 2001: Manchester City 0-4 Leeds United (Premier League)

Sep 05, 2000: Leeds United 1-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

Dec 02, 1995: Leeds United 0-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Oct 21, 1995: Manchester City 0-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Feb 25, 1995: Manchester City 0-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Oct 01, 1994: Leeds United 2-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Dec 04, 1993: Leeds United 3-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

Aug 14, 1993: Manchester City 1-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Mar 13, 1993: Leeds United 1-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

