Ruben Amorim challenges Man Utd defender to play "calmer" in concerning revelation

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim believes Patrick Dorgu may be struggling with the pressure of playing for the Old Trafford club.

The £25 million signing from Lecce in January is reportedly still finding the confidence to perform under the intense scrutiny at United.

Dorgu has made 32 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions since moving at the turn of the year, having featured in 23 league games during that period.

The wide defender has played in 11 of United’s 12 top-flight matches this season, with the latest being Monday’s 1-0 defeat by 10-man Everton at Old Trafford.

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League encounter with Crystal Palace, Amorim has hinted at the 21-year-old’s anxiety whenever he gets on the ball.

Amorim discusses Dorgu’s Man Utd “anxiety”

The United head coach’s remarks compared his use of the ball and confidence while playing for Denmark with his perceived nervousness for the Red Devils.

“Patrick, when I see him playing for the national team, he scored a great goal against Scotland,” said Amorim via @utdreport on X.

“The decision he made under pressure was completely different to the decision he is making in our team.

“He needs to be calmer playing the game. You can feel the anxiety every time Patrick touches the ball. I can feel the anxiety.”

Amorim's mention of Dorgu's performance for the national team related to his goal for 10-man Denmark against Scotland during the November international break, when he scored a composed finish after opening up his body, demonstrating his competence in pressure situations.

However, the manager believes those moments have been few and far between since moving to the Premier League.

Could Dorgu be sold in January?

A departure after just a year seems implausible for the 21-year-old, given the player’s youth and relative inexperience at this level.

This season marks Dorgu’s third in top-flight football, following his breakthrough at Lecce in the 2023–24 season, and inconsistencies are to be expected.

From the club’s perspective, although wing-back remains an area of concern, midfield is said to be the club’s central priority to address in 2026.

However, that midfield revamp is anticipated to occur in the summer, so no significant changes are expected in the winter market.