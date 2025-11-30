Manchester City lineup vs. Fulham: Possible XI for Premier League clash as Haaland chases record

By Aishat Akanni | 30 Nov 2025 07:00 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 11:57

Pep Guardiola is not expected to make wholesale changes when Manchester City travel to Craven Cottage for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Fulham, as the visitors look to build momentum after last weekend’s narrow 3-2 win over Leeds United.

City will be aiming for back-to-back victories and their third away league win of the season, having picked up just two wins from six matches on the road.

Rodri’s situation remains a concern, with the midfielder having returned briefly earlier this month before suffering another setback.

The Spaniard missed City’s most recent league outing and is unlikely to feature here, with a return in next weekend’s home fixture against Sunderland appearing far more realistic.

In attack, Phil Foden - fresh from a brace last weekend and Jeremy Doku are expected to keep their places.

Naturally, Erling Haaland will also lead the line once again as he continues his chase for a landmark 100th Premier League goal, having scored 14 times in 13 league games this season.

Ryan Cherki made an impact from the bench with an assist against Leeds and could play a similar role here, while Bernardo Silva should retain his starting spot in midfield.

That selection could see Tijjani Reijnders drop to the bench following a steady though not standout performance last time out.

Nico Gonzalez should continue as Guardiola’s midfield anchor in Rodri’s absence, while Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias remain nailed-on starters at the back with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal.

The likes of John Stones, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rico Lewis, Omar Mamoush and Savinho are all expected to make up a strong substitutes’ bench as Guardiola manages squad rotation.

Manchester City's possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; O'Reilly, Gvardiol, Dias, Nunes; Silva, Gonzalez, Cherki; Doku, Haaland, Foden

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up for this game