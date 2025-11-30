Fulham lineup vs Manchester City: Possible XI for Premier League clash as Marco Silva eyes third straight win

By Aishat Akanni | 30 Nov 2025 07:09 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 11:55

Marco Silva will aim to maintain Fulham’s growing momentum as his side look to secure a third consecutive Premier League victory when they host Manchester City at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.

Silva made just one alteration to the team that edged Sunderland 1-0, replacing Kevin with Samuel Chukwueze against Tottenham hOTSPUR on Saturday.

That decision paid off, with Fulham producing a stunning 2-1 win away at Spurs thanks to early strikes from Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson - a result that may convince the manager to stick with a similar lineup.

The Cottagers’ squad situation remains relatively stable, although Antonee Robinson is still out with a knee injury and Rodrigo Muniz is sidelined until February with a hamstring problem.

Josh King, who registered an assist in the last outing, is expected to feature higher up in midfield, working alongside Sander Berge and Alex Iwobi, who provide balance between control and progression in the centre of the park.

On the flanks, Chukwueze will hope to retain his place after an impressive display and an assist against Spurs, while Wilson remains a guaranteed starter on the right as he continues to combine well with Raul Jimenez, who should once again spearhead the attack.

Defensively, Calvin Bassey remains a reliable presence at centre-back and is set to continue his partnership with Joachim Andersen, with Bernd Leno retaining his place between the sticks.

With Robinson unavailable, Ryan Sessegnon is expected to start at left-back, while Tete keeps his spot on the right after scoring the opener in Saturday’s win.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, King, Chukwueze; Jimenez

