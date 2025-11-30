Preview: Fulham vs Manchester City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 30 Nov 2025 06:16 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 11:53

Manchester City travel to Craven Cottage on Tuesday evening to face Fulham in an intriguing Premier League encounter on Matchday 14.

The Citizens enter the round sitting second in the table with 25 points at the time of writing, while the Cottagers occupy 15th position with 17 points as they continue to search for consistency under Marco Silva.

Fulham have endured a mixed start to their Premier League campaign, collecting 17 points from 13 matches under Silva.

They head into this game fresh from an impressive 2-1 away victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday - a performance that showcased their improved attacking organisation and confidence.

Despite that win, inconsistency still defines their season, with just three victories from their last eight league outings.

Nevertheless, Craven Cottage has been a reliable source of points, with the Cottagers recording four wins, one draw and only one defeat on home turf this season.

Fulham have scored 15 goals and conceded 17 in the league - numbers that underline both their attacking potential and the defensive adjustments still required if they are to climb the table.

Silva’s emphasis on possession play and quick transitions has produced positive moments, though sustaining form across multiple games remains a challenge.

Across all competitions, Fulham have won four of their last five matches, suggesting that confidence within the squad is gradually returning.

Manchester City, meanwhile, sit second in the Premier League standings but have shown signs of vulnerability this season.

With 25 points from 13 games - eight wins, one draw and four defeats - Pep Guardiola’s men have been less consistent than in previous years, raising questions about their title credentials.

Their goal record of 27 scored and 12 conceded demonstrates that their attacking threat remains formidable, but defensive lapses have appeared at key moments.

City’s away form, in particular, has been a concern, with only two victories from six league matches on the road; their recent 2-1 defeat away to Newcastle United typified their struggles on the road.

Still, City’s immense individual quality cannot be overlooked, as Guardiola’s teams have repeatedly shown the ability to dig out results even during difficult periods.

Their 3-2 comeback win against Leeds United in their last outing - despite nearly squandering a 2-0 lead - demonstrated exactly that, sealed by a late Phil Foden strike.

City have won three of their last five matches in all competitions and appear to be slowly rebuilding momentum.

The history between these two sides heavily favours Manchester City, with the Citizens having won each of their last five meetings against Fulham in all competitions, including a comfortable 2-0 victory at Craven Cottage in their most recent encounter.

Fulham Premier League form:

LLWLWW

Fulham form (all competitions):

LWWLWW

Manchester City Premier League form:

WLWWLW

Manchester City form (all competitions):

WWWLLW

Fulham will be without Antonee Robinson, who remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Rodrigo Muniz is unavailable due to a hamstring problem.

Samuel Chukwueze, who provided an assist in their win against Tottenham, is expected to retain his place on the wing, while Alex Iwobi should continue in midfield.

Calvin Bassey and Joachim Andersen will likely form the central defensive pairing, with Bernd Leno in goal and Raul Jimenez leading the line.

Manchester City remain without Mateo Kovacic, who underwent ankle surgery. The Croatian midfielder is yet to start a match for City this season, with his only minutes coming from the bench against Everton and Villarreal.

Rodri’s return has also been delayed, as the Spaniard continues to struggle for full fitness - a growing concern for Guardiola given his importance.

Defensively, City may opt for Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol at centre-back, while academy talent Nico O’Reilly and midfielder Matheus Nunes could deputise in the full-back roles.

Erling Haaland will lead the attack, supported by Foden - fresh from his brace at the weekend, while Jeremy Doku is expected to operate from the left flank.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, King, Chukwueze; Jimenez

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Gvardiol, Dias, O'Reilly; Silva, Gonzalez, Cherki; Doku, Haaland, Foden

We say: Fulham 1-3 Manchester City

Manchester City's superior individual quality and tactical structure should give them the edge, even at a difficult ground like Craven Cottage.

Fulham’s strong home form suggests they will create chances and may get on the scoresheet, but City’s head-to-head dominance and deeper squad should ultimately secure them all three points.

